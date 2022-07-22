Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 21 - 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Summer in San Diego is always looked upon with a fever pitch of anticipation.
Whether you're a local, new in town, or just passing through, you'll be sure to find something happening in America's finest city.
THURSDAY
San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Where: Convention Center; Cost: Varies
This is the weekend where San Diego becomes the center of the nerd universe, as Comic-Con International makes its return. If you don't have a badge, you can still take advantage of the interactive off-sites, restaurants, and bars in the Gaslamp.
Classic Car Nights
Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free
From classic woody-style cars to muscle cars, S. Highway 101 will be lined with works of automotive art for the city's Classic Cars Nights. Live music can be caught along the downtown street.
FRIDAY
Del Mar Racing Opening Day
Where: Del Mar; Cost: Varies
Horse racing season returns to the Del Mar Racetrack with thousands of fans expected for Opening Day festivities. Guest will enjoy the infamous Hat Contest, the return of race caller Trevor Denman, and more.
TGIF Concerts in the Parks
Where: Carlsbad; Cost: FREE
Hide Tide Society is bringing some 70s and 80s flair to Carlsbad for the city's final TGIF Concerts in the Park performance this weekend. Head out to Poinsettia Community Park, bring a picnic, and get your dance on!
CA Craft Beer Week
Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies
It’s the last weekend to take advantage of California Craft Beer Week. Several California brewers guilds and associations have organized live events, special releases, blood drives, live entertainment, and more.
SATURDAY
Little Italy Summer Film Festival
Where: Amici Park Amphitheater; Cost: $10 donation encouraged
Bring a picnic, snacks, and a blanket and enjoy an Italian film under the stars. Saturday's film will be Ginger e Fred. The amazing film, complete with English subtitles, will make you feel like you’re in Italy for the night! Doors open at 7:30pm, film begins at 8pm.
World of House Plants
Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $18
SDBG's already impressive collection of air plants, aroids, carnivorous plants and wax plants will incorporate hundreds more houseplants, from easy, everyday plants to rare species. Thanks to the city's mild Mediterranean climate, plants from all over the world thrive here.
SUNDAY
Solana Beach Triathlon, Duathlon & Aquabike
Where: Fletcher Cove; Cost: FREE to watch
Organizers are inviting the public for an epic day living the active lifestyle. The bike and run courses cruise down the world famous Pacific Coast Highway. Finally, a tunnel of high-fives awaits you at the finish line - a gauntlet of excitement.
Carmen Argote Exhibit
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego; Cost: $15 - $25
Los Angeles artist Carmen Argote will display her recent work at the museum. The exhibit is called “Filtration System for a Process-based Practice.” It features six interwoven series that draw inspiration from Lincoln Park in East Los Angeles through sculpture, drawing, voice recordings and other elements.
ArtWalk Summer Series
Where: Little Italy; Cost: FREE
The event features 30 select artists with an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind artwork while supporting local and national artists.