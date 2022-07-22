Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 21 - 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Summer in San Diego is always looked upon with a fever pitch of anticipation.

Whether you're a local, new in town, or just passing through, you'll be sure to find something happening in America's finest city.

THURSDAY

San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Where: Convention Center; Cost: Varies

This is the weekend where San Diego becomes the center of the nerd universe, as Comic-Con International makes its return. If you don't have a badge, you can still take advantage of the interactive off-sites, restaurants, and bars in the Gaslamp.

Classic Car Nights

Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free

From classic woody-style cars to muscle cars, S. Highway 101 will be lined with works of automotive art for the city's Classic Cars Nights. Live music can be caught along the downtown street.

FRIDAY

Del Mar Racing Opening Day

Where: Del Mar; Cost: Varies

Horse racing season returns to the Del Mar Racetrack with thousands of fans expected for Opening Day festivities. Guest will enjoy the infamous Hat Contest, the return of race caller Trevor Denman, and more.

TGIF Concerts in the Parks

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: FREE

Hide Tide Society is bringing some 70s and 80s flair to Carlsbad for the city's final TGIF Concerts in the Park performance this weekend. Head out to Poinsettia Community Park, bring a picnic, and get your dance on!

CA Craft Beer Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

It’s the last weekend to take advantage of California Craft Beer Week. Several California brewers guilds and associations have organized live events, special releases, blood drives, live entertainment, and more.

SATURDAY

Little Italy Summer Film Festival

Where: Amici Park Amphitheater; Cost: $10 donation encouraged

Bring a picnic, snacks, and a blanket and enjoy an Italian film under the stars. Saturday's film will be Ginger e Fred. The amazing film, complete with English subtitles, will make you feel like you’re in Italy for the night! Doors open at 7:30pm, film begins at 8pm.

World of House Plants

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $18

SDBG's already impressive collection of air plants, aroids, carnivorous plants and wax plants will incorporate hundreds more houseplants, from easy, everyday plants to rare species. Thanks to the city's mild Mediterranean climate, plants from all over the world thrive here.

SUNDAY

Solana Beach Triathlon, Duathlon & Aquabike

Where: Fletcher Cove; Cost: FREE to watch

Organizers are inviting the public for an epic day living the active lifestyle. The bike and run courses cruise down the world famous Pacific Coast Highway. Finally, a tunnel of high-fives awaits you at the finish line - a gauntlet of excitement.

Carmen Argote Exhibit

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego; Cost: $15 - $25

Los Angeles artist Carmen Argote will display her recent work at the museum. The exhibit is called “Filtration System for a Process-based Practice.” It features six interwoven series that draw inspiration from Lincoln Park in East Los Angeles through sculpture, drawing, voice recordings and other elements.

ArtWalk Summer Series

Where: Little Italy; Cost: FREE

The event features 30 select artists with an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind artwork while supporting local and national artists.