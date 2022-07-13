Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 14 - 17

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s biggest summer party is calling your name! Celebrate diversity and inclusion in Balboa Park with community resources, booths, and four stages of live entertainment during Pride weekend in San Diego.

Plus, grab your lightsaber and come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character at Petco Park, or see the biggest sandcastles along Imperial Beach’s coastline.

We are making sure you don’t miss the best things San Diego County has to offer.

THURSDAY

Cabaret

Where: Cygnet Theatre; Cost: $45 and up

The hit musical Cabaret, set in a sleazy Jazz Age Berlin nightclub, makes its way back to center stage at Cygnet Theatre after more than a decade. It won eight Tony Awards on Broadway, complete with lavish costumes, signature songs, and fabulous dancing.

Nighttime at the Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: $46 - $62

The gates are staying open at San Diego Zoo for special late-night fun during Nighttime Zoo, where guests can enjoy trampoline acrobatics, traditional music and dance at Africa Rocks, the roving Chameleons band, and several zoo characters making appearances around the park.

FRIDAY

Star Wars Weekend at Petco Park

Where: Downtown; Cost: Varies

(Friday- Sunday) Join your fellow Star Wars fans and members of the 501st Rebel Legion as they take over Petco Park all weekend. Friday night, head to the Padres Cantina for a pregame Party in the Park, on Saturday there’s a post-game Star Wars-themed fireworks show, and on Sunday, KidsFest will have Star Wars characters on-hand for fan photos.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag; Cost: FREE

Pride's Spirit of Stone Wall Rally will honor community leaders during the annual presentation of the Spirit of Stonewall Awards, recognizing individuals who contribute significantly to the LGBTQ community through their leadership, activism, and fundraising efforts.

Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival

Where: Pier Plaza; Cost: FREE

(Friday & Saturday) Visitors will enjoy watching world-class sand castle sculptors create works out art from the sand. There will also be children’s craft activities, and a Kids-n-Kastles competition for10-years and under.

SATURDAY

San Diego Pride Parade & Festival

Where: Hillcrest, Balboa Park; Cost: Varies

Cheer on floats, marching bands, and colorful cars as they roll through the Hillcrest neighborhood. Following the parade, Pride continues with multiple stages of music and dancing at the Pride Festival in Balboa Park. The family-friendly event also features community booths, games, beer gardens, art, and vendors.

Best Coast Beer Fest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $55 -$150

Guests will get to taste nearly 100 West Coast aka the 'Best Coast' breweries, while enjoying live music from local bands and a variety of food truck cuisine. The beers will be perfectly paired with unbeatable views of San Diego Bay and the downtown skyline.

Mo’s Kpop Summer Beach Fest 2022

Where: Oceanside Pier Amphitheater; Cost: $20 - $75

Get ready for everything Kpop and its culture. Visitors will enjoy a BTS “Dynamite”/NCT Dream “Hello Future”/TXT “Blue Hour” retro theme kpop party on the beach. The event features music, kpop merch, live performances, activities, prizes, and more.

SUNDAY

Nat Diego

Where: South Park; Cost: Varies

(Sunday & Monday) Come taste the exciting world of natural wine and learn about what you drink at a weekend festival packed with winemakers, importers and advocates of Natural wine.

Rise Against and The Used

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $40 -$80

Rise Against and The Used are coming to San Diego this Sunday at Gallagher Square, rocking along with special guest Senses Fail.

Over The Line Tournament

Where: Fiesta Island; Cost: FREE to watch

The second and final weekend of San Diego's annual Over-the-Line tournament is this weekend, featuring the best of the best squads from last weekend.

