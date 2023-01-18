Exploring San Diego: Things to do January 19 - 22

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — TGIF, San Diego! We’ve got quite a lineup this weekend, starting with a barbie pop-up truck, golf in Petco Park, gravity-defying feats at Snapdragon stadium, and experience the prehistoric world of Earth.

Plus, SeaWorld San Diego is bringing the excitement of Mardi Gras to Southern California. Here's a snapshot of some fun events around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

The Links at Petco Park

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Golfers will have a one of a kind experience golfing inside Petco Park. The Links transforms the ballpark to an immersive nine-hole course where golfers will tee off from home plate and various spots inside the park's bleachers.

FRIDAY

San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

Where: Officer J. Henwood Memorial Park; Cost: FREE

(Friday -Sunday) Dragon and lion dancing, firecrackers, games, countless foods, and more will be hosted for three days to celebrate Lunar New Year. There will also be a Pho eating contest, free lucky coins to help you grow your money in 2023, and free toys for kids.

Jurassic Quest

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $19 - $36

(Friday -Sunday) The experience will bring displays from the Cretaceous period to the Triassic period, and don't miss the Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and the 50-foot-long megalodon! Guest will also be able to dig for fossils, explore bounce houses, meet baby dinos, and more.

SATURDAY

Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: $12-$75

Barbie and Malibu Barbie fans of all ages, this one's for you! The Pop-Up Truck will offer an array of new 70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories to celebrate the iconic heritage of the original California girl. The truck will be parked Otay Ranch Town Center at the covered Food Pavilion area.

Monster Energy Supercross

Where: Snapdragon Stadium; Cost: Varies

The world’s best two-wheel racers will set the stage for AMA Supercross in Mission Valley this weekend. Racers will compete as part of the Supercross World Championship, jetting through tight corners, down straightaways, and over challenging rhythm sections and jumps.

SUNDAY

Macy Gray Live

Where: Music Box; Cost: $40-$100

The singer known for that unmistakable rasp and unshakable grasp on soul will preform live at the Music Box. Doors open at 7 and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Included w/ general admission

Starting this weekend SeaWorld will celebrate Mardi Gras and transform into the French Quarter of New Orleans. It will feature live music, dancing, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun food offerings like jambalaya and beignets.

