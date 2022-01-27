Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 27 - 30

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A majority of the world's top 20 golf players are heading to the green and will tee it up this week at Torrey Pines.

The San Diego Lunar New Year Festival returns for an in-person celebration at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park. The 3-day event will feature a firecracker show, lion and dragon dances, musical performances, and guest speakers.

Or visit some of San Diego’s best coffee shops, plus a long-awaited hard seltzer festival is kicking off this weekend.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Farmers Insurance Open

Where: Torrey Pines; Cost: $75 and up

(Runs until Saturday) Fans are welcomed back to the greens watch the world's top golfers like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, and Jordan Spieth. The most prestigious tournament the Farmers Insurance Open is being held at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

FRIDAY

SD Lunar New Year Festival

Where: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park; Cost: Free

(Thursday - Saturday) Dragon and lion dancing, firecrackers, games, countless foods, and more will be hosted for three days to celebrate Lunar New Year. There will also be a Pho eating contest, free lucky coins to help you grow your money in 2022, and free toys for kids.

San Diego Symphony presents Symphonie Fantastique

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: $25 - $90

The San Diego Symphony returns to indoor performances with a concert featuring Music Director Rafael Payare. Joining the symphony will be George Li, a 26-year-old pianist and silver medalist of the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition.

SATURDAY

9th Annual Caffeine Crawl

Where: Various locations; Cost: $40.50

(Saturday - Sunday) It ready for a coffee fix! This annual crawl will travel through many neighborhoods featuring more than 30 local coffee, tea, and chocolate shops on eight different routes over two days. Choose your route, then on that day, you’ll self-drive to meet your guide, then enjoy variety of samples from each location on the route.

Hanohano Ocean Challenge

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Free to watch, $30 - $35 paddlers

The Hanohano Ocean Challenge is one of the longest running paddlesport races in California. Paddlers up for the challenge can head out to Mission Bay, which is open to all skill levels. All crafts are welcomed: OC-1, Surfski, Kayak, Canoe, Paddleboard and SUP.

Seltzerland

Where: San Marcos; Cost: $35 - $55

Spend the day on a golf course tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers like White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Guest will also enjoy tons of seltzer swag, games, live music, food, and photo ops. Tickets are sold in various time slots to allow groups to walk the greens on one-way path.

SUNDAY

San Diego Psychic & Healing Arts Fair

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Free if you pre-register, or $10 at door

This wellness expo features speakers, tarot card reading, astrology breakdowns, healers, and vendors. The event is being held at Marina Village Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $24 - $37

Check out this exhibit, which uses projection technology to bring Vincent Van Gogh's works of art to life, with walls wrapped in swirling colors, shapes and lights, synced to symphonic music.

