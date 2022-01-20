Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 20 - 23

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you love Supercross, dinosaurs, Disney on Ice, and grilled cheese this is a great weekend to be in San Diego.

After taking two years off because of the coronavirus pandemic, AMA Supercross will race back to Petco Park. Disney on Ice also heads to town this weekend, bringing Mickey and Minnie and a cast of characters to the ice.

San Diegans can also join the competition or get ready to cheer on your favorite contestant in an epic grilled cheese eating competition in Mission Valley.

Plus, organizers say families are expected to have a dino-mite time during Jurassic Quest at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Here's a look at some of the fun happening around town this weekend.

THURSDAY

Grilled Cheese Eating Competition

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: Free

Grater Grilled Cheese in Mission Valley is hosting this epic cheese-eating competition on National Cheese Lover’s Day. Guest can cheer on competitors as they chow down 15 “Basic 5" grilled cheese sandwiches in ten minutes for a chance at cheese glory. Competitive eater Raina Huang will also compete at 2 p.m.

Petey Pablo Meet-and-Greet

Where: Ocean Beach; Cost: $30 advance, $40 day of and $100 for meet-and-greet

The Holding Company's three-story will be hosting the ultimate throwback hip-hop/rap show featuring grammy nominated rapper Petey Pablo. Petey Pablo is known for hits like 'Freek-a-Leek' and 'Goodies' featuring Ciara.

FRIDAY

Disney On Ice presents ‘Dream Big’

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $20 - $65

(Thursday - Sunday) Your favorite Disney characters take to the ice in Disney on Ice. Characters from "Frozen," "Coco," and "Moana" will dance and twirl in this year's show, "Dream Big."

Jurassic Quest

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $19 - $36

(Friday - Sunday) More than 1000 life-like dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction and invade San Diego once again. This return to an in-person event will feature dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, and photo opportunities.

SATURDAY

Monster Energy Supercross

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $35 - $95

Check out high-poweer races of non-stop action during Monster Energy's AMA Supercross championship at Petco Park. Racers will shred tight corners, jumps, and rhythm sections as they work to rack up points leading to the world championship.

Native Plant Sale

Where: Mission Trails Regional Park; Cost: Free

The event will feature over 140 native plant species, seeds, and bulbs. Plant experts will be present to offer tips on planting and caring for California native plants. The two-day event is from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the vistor center.

San Diego Resolution Run 5K/10K/Half Marathon

Where: Tecolote Shores South Park; Cost: $55 - $110

Lace up for the San Diego Resolution Run in Mission Bay. Runners and walkers will take in the scenic waterfront, enjoy a post-race finisher's village, goody bags, and, of course, kick off the year celebrating health.

SUNDAY

Coronado Scooter Tour

Where: Coronado; Cost:

Get some fresh air this weekend while learning more about California’s Crown Jewel — Coronado Island. This unique tour on a big wheel scooter allows small groups to explore Coronado’s pristine beaches, the famous Hotel del Coronado, Ferry Landing, Coronado bridge, shops and much more. Must be 15 years or older to rent scooter.

Lunar Year at Disney California Adventure Park

Where: Anaheim; Cost: Varies

The limited-time event is a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures with a touch of Disney magic, featuring Asian-inspired food and drinks, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise and exciting entertainment.