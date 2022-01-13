Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 13 - 17

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Enjoy some sun, some monster truck fun, or interactive art around town this weekend!

Monster Jam will come roaring into Petco Park for its first in-person event in San Diego with fans since the start of the pandemic. In Carlsbad, lace up your running shoes for the annual Marathon and Half Marathon event.

Plus, if you've always wanted to learn how to salsa dance, the four day BIG Salsa Festival could be the perfect beginning.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Shen Yun

Where: Escondido; Cost: $80 - $190

(Thursday - Sunday) Through breathtaking dance and music, Shen Yun’s artists tell of a time of revival and celebration of China’s rich cultural heritage. Each performance consists of about 20 pieces, quickly moving from one legend, region, or dynasty to the next.

FRIDAY

BIG Salsa Festival

Where: Mariott Mission Valley; Cost: $150 - $500

(Friday - Monday) The four day Latin event features some of the greatest names in performing arts and music! Each day is packed with dance classes, amazing performances, live band concerts, and Latin dance parties.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $24 - $37

Check out this exhibit, which uses projection technology to bring Vincent Van Gogh's works of art to life, with walls wrapped in swirling colors, shapes and lights, synced to symphonic music.

San Diego Spring Home Show

Where: SD Convention Center; Cost: Register online for free or $10 at the door

(Friday - Sunday) The event features a Kitchen Showcase, with the latest kitchen styles and trends on display, plus exhibits on bathrooms, windows, roofing, solar power, painting and more.

SATURDAY

Monster Jam

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $20 - $100

(Saturday - Sunday) Monster Jam is back high-octane racing and freestyle stunts back to Petco Park this weekend. Check out a dozen of decorated trucks this season, including the iconic Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Max-D.

Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $30 - $35

LEGOLAND® California is hosting a 1-mile fun run for kids of all ages and abilities. Participants can run, walk, skip or stroll, or even be pushed in a stroller as they wind through the park and back out to the finish line.

SUNDAY

Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon

Where: The Shoppes at Carlsbad; Cost: $50 - $200

Lace up your running shoes and go for your best time in Carlsbad Marathon and Half Marathon. The race course will take runners and walkers along the Pacific coast. Runners can jump into marathon, half marathon, or 5K variations.

Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $8

(Friday - Sunday) This years show will feature more than 70 exhibitors from California and across the nation specializing in antiques, paintings, estate jewelry, pottery and more.

MONDAY

MLK Jr. Celebration

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

Civil rights take the spotlight during this celebration, honoring the life and legacy of the iconic activist. The Worldbeat Cultural Center, located in Balboa Park, will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music, dancing, vegan food, an outdoor cultural arts & craft vendors marketplace, and more.