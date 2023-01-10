Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 12 - 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Although rain might be in the forecast, there's still plenty events and activities happening this weekend in San Diego.

Rain or shine come out and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his lasting legacy at San Diego's annual MLK Day Parade along the Embarcadero.

New year, new you! Lace up and hit the ground running in Carlsbad or Mission Bay for two annual marathon and half marathon runs. Plus, experience the magic and charm of winter like never before in Poway.

Here's a snapshot of some fun events around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

WNDR Museum

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: $22-$50

With more than 20 exhibits prepare yourself for an unparalleled immersive art and technology experience that redefines the traditional museum experience. here will also be a VR installation created by digital artist OseanWorld.

Borrego Springs Film Festival

Where: Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center; Cost: $10-$175

(Runs until Monday) Enjoy the works of young and seasoned filmmakers at the Borrego Springs Film Festival, filled with opportunities to network with filmmakers, take part in Q&A sessions, listen to panel discussions, and check out a variety of wonderful films.

FRIDAY

Poway Winter Festival

Where: Poway Community Park; Cost: FREE

(Friday & Saturday) Poway continues the winter season with a two-day festival at Poway Community Park. Enjoy sledding, skating around the synthetic ice rink, music and entertainment. Free shuttles to and from the event will be provided.

SATURDAY

San Diego Resolution Run

Where: Tecolote Shores South Park; Cost: $45-$95

New year, new you! Lace up for the San Diego Resolution Run Half Marathon, 15K, and 5K in Mission Bay. Runners and walkers will take in the scenic waterfront, enjoy a post-race finisher's village, goody bags, and, of course, kick off the year celebrating health.

Westgate Hotel’s Enchanted Tea

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: $95

Make your child’s dreams come true with a magical afternoon of fairytale princess fun at The Westgate Hotel. Guest will enjoy signature house-made pastries, tea sandwiches, luxurious desserts, premium teas, and delicious hot chocolate.

Kids Marathon Mile

Where: Legoland California; Cost: $30-$35

Before doors open Saturday, Legoland will host a 1-mile fun run for kids of all ages and running abilities. Kids will receive a finisher's medal, t-shirt, free ice cream, and get to run through Legoland.

SUNDAY

41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Where: Embarcadero (Harbor Drive); Cost: FREE

Come out and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his lasting legacy at San Diego's annual MLK Day Parade. Dazzling floats, high school marching bands, drill teams, and local organizations will parade down Harbor Drive in one of the largest MLK parades in the U.S.

Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon

Where: Shoppes at Carlsbad; Cost: $50-$100

Lace up your running shoes and hit the pavement in Carlsbad's annual marathon and half marathon. The race course will take runners and walkers along the coast in this scenic dash, ending in a celebratory festival.

