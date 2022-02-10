Exploring San Diego: Things to do February 10 - 13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Whether it’s football, Valentine’s Day, or an electronic music fest, there’s a lot to love in America's Finest City this weekend.

Run for peace, love and joy in two separate events happening Sunday morning in Coronado and Encinitas.

Escondido is hosting a Chocolate Festival, with samples of chocolate from local restaurants and businesses, in some cases paired with delicious wines and craft beer. Plus, bring your family and four-legged friends to support local small businesses at the Soul Swap Market.

Here's a look at more happenings around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

Where: Various; Cost: $12 - $15

(Runs until Feb. 20) The San Diego Jewish Film Festival will showcase a diverse selection of Jewish-related films spanning multiple genres at various locations, and also virtual viewing options. The festival aims to educate and highlight the wide experiences of the Jewish community through independent and documentary films.

FRIDAY

Girl Scouts Outdoor Cookie Booths

Where: Various locations; Cost: $5 per box

This season, San Diego Girl Scouts will return to marketing cookies at safely socially distanced outdoor booths around the county while still getting customers their favorite cookies. Chocolate lovers will be pleased to know that Adventurefuls— a brownie-inspired treat with a caramel-flavored cream center and a hint of sea salt— is making its debut this season.

Valentine's Gondola Ride

Where: Coronado; Cost: $194 and up

Enjoy the tradition of Venice, Italy while relaxing on a romantic gondola cruise through the canals and waterways of the Coronado Cays. Each ride is 50 minutes and includes a complimentary chocolate truffle plate and souvenir wine glasses.

Old Town Love Stories and Lore

Where: Old Town (Adobe Chapel); Cost: $79

Hear love stories spanning three centuries while exploring San Diego's oldest neighborhood. Visit original 19th century buildings and learn of the funny, sweet and occasionally sad love stories of former San Diego residents, while sampling some sweet, spicy and delicious treats along the way.

SATURDAY

Escondido Chocolate Festival

Where: Downtown Escondido; Cost: $40 - $50

Chocolate lovers eat your heart out! Stroll among restaurants, shops, and spas in downtown Escondido while sampling chocolate and local wines and craft beers. Guest will also enjoy an Art Walk and glass blowing demonstrations.

DAY.MVS In The Park

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $70 and up

From the producers of CRSSD comes the electronic music fest DAY MVS XL at Petco Park. Go check out household names and rising stars of the electronic and house music space, including Polo & Pan, Flight Facilities, Fred Falke, and more.

Soul Swap Market

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $3 for admission

More than 100 Black-owned businesses will be showcased next to Westfield Mission Valley from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. While shopping visitors will also enjoy a DJ, cocktails, hookah lounge and kid zone.

Cupids & Canines

Where: La Mesa; Cost: Free admission

Don't be alone this Valentine's Day! Come adopt a pet and find the love of your life at the annual mega adoption event. More than 300 adoptable dogs and cats will be present from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

Moonlight Fishing

Where: Lake Jennings; Cost: $4 - $12

Enjoy a day out on the lake boating, fishing, and star gazing in the East County. Visitors can also picnic, hike or camp overnight.

Valentine's Paint and Party Workshop

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $45

Invite significant others, friends, or family and paint a masterpiece. All painting supplies and step-by-step instructions are provided. Smocks are also provided, however guest are encouraged to wear something you don't mind getting dirty — Acrylic paint will stain your clothes.

SUNDAY

The Kook Run

Where: Encinitas; Cost: $40 - $50

Kick off Super Bowl Sunday in an active way at the annual Kook Run 5K and 10K. The course starts under the "Encinitas" sign on historic HWY 101and includes pro and elite divisions, and a fun costume contest. If you're not ready to race in person just yet, there’s a virtual option.

Coronado Valentine's Day Run

Where: Tidelands Park; Cost: $33 - $151

The Coronado Valentine's Day 10K, 5K & 1 mile run will be a Match Making event this year! At registration you will pick up your choice of bib: Available, Taken, or It's Complicated. Runners will enjoy finish line food, live entertainment, and couples can even renew their vows.

