Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 3 - 6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Lunar New Year celebrations continue this weekend, and a Mardi Gras celebration is happening down by the bay.

San Diego Tết Festival will feature fun-filled events featuring delicious foods, cultural performances and dancing, and more to welcome in the Year of the Tiger.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck traveling across the country is making a stop in Chula Vista. And cheer for the San Diego Legion at their home opener against arch rivals Utah Warriors.

Plus, don’t sleep on taking advantage of half-price museum month.

THURSDAY

San Diego Museum Month

Where: Various locations; Cost: Prices vary

Throughout the month of February, San Diegans and visitors can pick up a special, free pass to save 50% at more than 40 museums throughout the city. Museums like the Fleet Science Center, Maritime Museum, San Diego Air & Space Museum, Natural History Museum, and many more are participating in the special month.

Human Rights Watch Film Festival

Where: Virtual; Cost: $6 - $35

(Thursday- Tuesday) The Human Rights Watch Film Festival brings dozens of films that highlight human rights issues and subject matter, as filmmakers present stories with their own creative focus to bring awareness and empower audiences with knowledge on further social justice.

FRIDAY

San Diego Tết Festival

Where: Mira Mesa Community Park; Cost: Free

(Friday - Sunday) San Diego Tết Festival hosts cultural performances like lion dances and traditional singing, dance battles, fashion shows, karaoke, carnival rides, delicious foods, and the crowning of Miss Vietnam of San Diego 2022.

Coolio Meet-and-Greet

Where: Ocean Beach; Cost: $27 in advance, $35 at door, $50 for meet and greet

The Holding Company's three-story will be hosting the ultimate throwback hip-hop/rap show featuring Grammy Award-winning hip hop/rap artist Coolio. Coolio was one of the top-selling artists of the mid-late 1990s, with chart-topping singles like "Gangster’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

SATURDAY

Peace in the Family 5K Walk & Run

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $42 - $45

Hannah's Family Center is hosting a family-friendly racecourse through Liberty Station's NTC Park. Sign yourself up, along with the kids, friends, and colleagues for a fun morning that will help bring peaceful resolutions to families in need. All proceeds will go towards mental health counseling and needed services for families experiencing domestic violence.

Maya's Cookies & Beer Pairings

Where: Various locations; Cost: $21

Pure Project has joined forces with San Diego's Maya's Cookies to bring guest a special vegan cookie & beer pairing! The delicous pairings are available at all Pure Project tap rooms from 11 am–8 pm, and tickets must be purchased online.

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Included w/ general admission

Every weekend this month SeaWorld will celebrate Mardi Gras and transform into the French Quarter of New Orleans. It will feature live music, dancing, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun food offerings like jambalaya and beignets.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Varies

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes a stop at the Otay Ranch Town Center between 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Visitors will enjoy cookies, macarons and other Hello Kitty-themed treats, and merchandise while supplies last.

National Sculpture Society California Exhibition

Where: Bonita; Cost: Donations welcome

Check out sculptures at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center by the oldest sculpture group in the United States. The exhibition documents moments in time during the last two years with thoughtful works including a portrait of our first female Vice President Kamala Harris, and Manuelita Brown’s “Fortunate Son,” which explores multiculturalism in the U.S.

SUNDAY

Chinese New Year Festival

Where: University Heights; Cost: Free

The Hsi Fang Temple will celebrate the Chinese New Year with a cultural performance of lion dance, dancing, singing and more. After the performance, guest are welcome to visit the temple to see the Red Envelope Creative Exhibition and LEGO Chinese New Year display.

Cheer for the Home Team

Where: SDSU Sports Deck; Cost: $17 - $42

San Diego’s major league rugby team, San Diego Legion, go head-to-head in their home opener against arch rivals Utah Warriors.

