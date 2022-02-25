Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 24 - 27

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — February might be the shortest month, but it’s pretty packed with all sorts of cool stuff to do.

Grab the crew and celebrate the weekend with the biggest Mardi Gras party in the city, a three-day jazz festival, and a whole bunch of doggie-centric events.

Looking for something a little calmer? We’ve also got the Oceanside International Film Festival running until Sunday.

There's a little bit for everybody happening around San Diego County this weekend.

THURSDAY

Oceanside International Film Festival

Where: Brooks Theatre; Cost: $12 - $35

(Runs until Sunday) Celebrating it's 20th anniversary screening of the movie Blue Crush — the Oceanside's International Film Festival is underway in full force. The festival will bring independent film premieres and workshops, and give movie aficionados the chance to mingle with filmmakers.

FRIDAY

San Diego Mardi Gras Celebration

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: $45 and up

(Friday, Saturday, Tuesday) Put on your comfy dancing shoes! Your ticket includes free entry to 20 bars, restaurants, and clubs along 5th Ave. Party goers will also enjoy live entertainment, exclusive drink specials, after after parties, and more.

Wild ‘N Out Sports & Arcade Opening

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: Varies

Nick Cannon’s hit MTV show has come to San Diego in bar form. The Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade will feature interactive games and memorabilia from the TV show alongside a full-service sports bar, including food and larger than life cocktails.

The Dog Society Opening

Where: Rolando; Cost: Varies

The Dog Society has been open for various dog-specific services, but the facility considered a “puptopia” is now allowing humans to participate in all it has to offer. It will feature many activities for dogs’ humans to enjoy, such as full-size shuffleboard, cornhole, mini golf, and a pool table.

San Diego Jazz Party

Where: Hilton San Diego Del Mar; Cost:

(Friday - Sunday) Guest will enjoy the sounds of the world’s greatest and most talented mainstream jazz musicians over the course of three days. Headlining the event is Lizzy & The Triggermen, one of LA’s hottest swing bands.

SATURDAY

Nova SD Opening

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: Varies

The former OMNIA San Diego nightclub will reopen this weekend as Nova SD. The opening weekend lineup will feature sets from global DJs like RL Grime on Friday and Deadmau5 on Saturday. Upcoming events in the next two months include Jauz, Tiesto, Illenium, Diplo, JOYRYDE and Steve Aoki.

Black Ourstory: Brilliance & Resilience

Where: SD City College; Cost: Free

In honor of Black History Month the event promises to be a space where the Black LGBTQ+ community can network and find community while promoting the mission of the San Diego Black LGBTQ+ Coalition.

Mermaid Half Marathon San Diego

Where: Mission Bay

Mermaid returns to San Diego's Mission Bay for a scenic women's 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon. The Mermaid Dash is a great way to introduce kids to running and walking. Mermaid Dashers receive a medal, finisher necklace, and treats.

Fido Fest

Where: Santee; Cost: Free

Santee will celebrate the annual Fido Fest at the Town Center Community Park East with all sorts of fun for two- and four-legged folks. Visitors can check out an interactive zone featuring an agility course, off-leash tennis ball mania, an Arfs & Crafts Center with Pawcasso, and doggie temporary tattoos. There will also be a doggie cake walk and best costume contest.

Oceanside Museum of Art 25th Anniversary

Where: The Seabird Resort; Cost: $60

The Museum is celebrating its milestone annivsary with a gala under the stars. The Gala will launch a year of festivities, both small and large, as we bring people together to celebrate the transformative power of art. Proceeds benefit the museum’s education initiatives, community programming and their quest to celebrate arts in the community.

SUNDAY

Escondido Cars & Coffee

Where: Kit Carson Park; Cost: Free

Car lovers rejoice! From 8-11 a.m. hot rods, pick ups, low riders, exotics, antiques, and everything in between will gather at Kit Carson Park.

Sustainable Sip and Swap

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $35, donations encouraged but not required

Swap out your previously loved clothes and take away a bag of “new to you” treasures. Your ticket gets you a bag to fill with new swag and a beer to sip while you shop.

