Exploring San Diego: Things to do Easter weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Root, root, root for the home team!

San Diego Padres baseball is back with their Thursday home opener and the beloved East Village Block Party.

It's also a good weekend to explore the great outdoors. You can visit any national park for free this Saturday as entrance fees are waived in celebration of National Park Week.

Plus, celebrate Easter with 25 miles of spectacular waterfront views on the San Diego Bay or head north where 20,000 eggs will be up for grabs.

THURSDAY

East Village Opening Day Block Party

Where: 7th & J St. in front of Petco Park; Cost: Free

Celebrate the start of Padres season in the East Village. The party includes autographs with Padres players, a "swing batter, batter, swing" game zone, live music and entertainment, adult activation zone with baseball-themed cocktails and a beer garden, and food truck galore.

'Tootsie'

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: $30 and up

This comedy musical is a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar nominated film. The musical tells the story of an actor whose reputation for being difficult forces him to pose as a woman in order to land a job.

FRIDAY

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Where: Parkway Plaza; Cost: $20

Looking for your Easter Bunny fix? Visit with the Easter Bunny and take photos from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations are required to ensure your choice of date and time.

San Diego Seals

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $20 - $90

Lacrosse lovers now is your chance to support the San Diego Seals during their final home game at Pechanga Arena! The team will play against the Panther City Lacrosse Club at 7 p.m.

'The Taming'

Where: Scripps Ranch Theatre; Cost: $12-$39

In this all-female “power play” it follows the life of a beauty pageant contestant who enlists an ultra-conservative senator’s aide and a bleeding-heart liberal blogger to help her achieve her political ambitions. The play is inspired by William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

SATURDAY

Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt

Where: Encinitas Community Park; Cost: Free

Bring your basket and get ready to hunt! From 10 a.m. to noon, more than 20,000 eggs will be up for grabs at the Encinitas Community Park. This year’s event includes a concert from Kathryn the Grape.

La Jolla Half Marathon & Shores 5K

Where: Del Mar/La Jolla; Cost: $59-$129

Starting at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the course follows a scenic coastal route before reaching the challenging climb to the summit of Torrey Pines State Park, and eventually ending at La Jolla Cove. For those short distance runners, the 5K offers a mostly downhill course and features some of the most scenic views.

National Park Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Free

Nature-lovers rejoice! Saturday marks the beginning of National Park Week. To celebrate national parks across the country will host special programs, events, and digital experiences. Park Rangers hope this week will encourage people to explore the great outdoors for free while also learning about America’s history and culture.

Easter Bark

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

Attendees and their furry friends will be treated to complimentary pet caricatures, treats, prizes, and every dog will get their picture taken. This holiday fundraiser will benefit The Animal Pad.

#WeBorrowTheEarthFromOurChildren

Where: Hillcrest: Cost: Free entry

The Studio Door presents an exhibit featuring local K-12th grade photography, poetry and artworks about climate change. The exhibit will also showcase professional works of Patrick N Brown, Desolina, Marjorie Pezolli, and Debbie Solan. Artwork sales will benefit Eden Rainforest.

SUNDAY

Easter Brunch at the Del

Where: Coronado; Cost: $95-$175, Free for ages 3 and under

Celebrate Easter with a legendary brunch in Hotel del Coronado’s iconic Crown Room. The lavish brunch features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations.

Fern Street Circus

Where: Golden Hill Recreation Center; Cost: Free

(Runs Saturday & Sunday until May 15) Fern Street Circus invites the community out for a free circus show as their way to give back to the community. The circus troupe will perform for free and even provide a puppetry-making workshop, live music, circus acts, and more.

Easter Brunch Cruise

Where: Embarcadero; Cost: $56-$95, Free for ages 3 and under

Celebrate Easter with 25 miles of spectacular waterfront views on the San Diego Bay. The holiday menu includes carnitas, chilaquiles, bananas foster French toast, mimosas, coffee, pastries, and more tempting brunch items.