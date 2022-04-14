Exploring San Diego: Things to do Easter weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Root, root, root for the home team!
San Diego Padres baseball is back with their Thursday home opener and the beloved East Village Block Party.
It's also a good weekend to explore the great outdoors. You can visit any national park for free this Saturday as entrance fees are waived in celebration of National Park Week.
Plus, celebrate Easter with 25 miles of spectacular waterfront views on the San Diego Bay or head north where 20,000 eggs will be up for grabs.
THURSDAY
East Village Opening Day Block Party
Where: 7th & J St. in front of Petco Park; Cost: Free
Celebrate the start of Padres season in the East Village. The party includes autographs with Padres players, a "swing batter, batter, swing" game zone, live music and entertainment, adult activation zone with baseball-themed cocktails and a beer garden, and food truck galore.
'Tootsie'
Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: $30 and up
This comedy musical is a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar nominated film. The musical tells the story of an actor whose reputation for being difficult forces him to pose as a woman in order to land a job.
FRIDAY
Pictures with the Easter Bunny
Where: Parkway Plaza; Cost: $20
Looking for your Easter Bunny fix? Visit with the Easter Bunny and take photos from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations are required to ensure your choice of date and time.
San Diego Seals
Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $20 - $90
Lacrosse lovers now is your chance to support the San Diego Seals during their final home game at Pechanga Arena! The team will play against the Panther City Lacrosse Club at 7 p.m.
'The Taming'
Where: Scripps Ranch Theatre; Cost: $12-$39
In this all-female “power play” it follows the life of a beauty pageant contestant who enlists an ultra-conservative senator’s aide and a bleeding-heart liberal blogger to help her achieve her political ambitions. The play is inspired by William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”
SATURDAY
Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt
Where: Encinitas Community Park; Cost: Free
Bring your basket and get ready to hunt! From 10 a.m. to noon, more than 20,000 eggs will be up for grabs at the Encinitas Community Park. This year’s event includes a concert from Kathryn the Grape.
La Jolla Half Marathon & Shores 5K
Where: Del Mar/La Jolla; Cost: $59-$129
Starting at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the course follows a scenic coastal route before reaching the challenging climb to the summit of Torrey Pines State Park, and eventually ending at La Jolla Cove. For those short distance runners, the 5K offers a mostly downhill course and features some of the most scenic views.
National Park Week
Where: Various locations; Cost: Free
Nature-lovers rejoice! Saturday marks the beginning of National Park Week. To celebrate national parks across the country will host special programs, events, and digital experiences. Park Rangers hope this week will encourage people to explore the great outdoors for free while also learning about America’s history and culture.
Easter Bark
Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free
Attendees and their furry friends will be treated to complimentary pet caricatures, treats, prizes, and every dog will get their picture taken. This holiday fundraiser will benefit The Animal Pad.
#WeBorrowTheEarthFromOurChildren
Where: Hillcrest: Cost: Free entry
The Studio Door presents an exhibit featuring local K-12th grade photography, poetry and artworks about climate change. The exhibit will also showcase professional works of Patrick N Brown, Desolina, Marjorie Pezolli, and Debbie Solan. Artwork sales will benefit Eden Rainforest.
SUNDAY
Easter Brunch at the Del
Where: Coronado; Cost: $95-$175, Free for ages 3 and under
Celebrate Easter with a legendary brunch in Hotel del Coronado’s iconic Crown Room. The lavish brunch features a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations.
Fern Street Circus
Where: Golden Hill Recreation Center; Cost: Free
(Runs Saturday & Sunday until May 15) Fern Street Circus invites the community out for a free circus show as their way to give back to the community. The circus troupe will perform for free and even provide a puppetry-making workshop, live music, circus acts, and more.
Easter Brunch Cruise
Where: Embarcadero; Cost: $56-$95, Free for ages 3 and under
Celebrate Easter with 25 miles of spectacular waterfront views on the San Diego Bay. The holiday menu includes carnitas, chilaquiles, bananas foster French toast, mimosas, coffee, pastries, and more tempting brunch items.