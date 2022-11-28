Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend.

Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.

Plus, the Holiday Market returns bigger and better for a third consecutive year to Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Here's a look this weekend's happenings in San Diego:

THURSDAY

Holiday Market

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $10 kids, $18 adults

(Runs until Dec. 23) This year’s market at Gallagher Square will feature local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters. Be on the look out for the perfect stocking stuffers or handcrafted holiday gifts.

Walk in A.R.T.

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: FREE

Walk in ART is Hillcrest's monthly mini art show in Mural Alley. This event will have be a holiday edition from 5-10 p.m. featuring local art, vendors, craft cocktails, performances, and more. Mural Alley is between 4th and 5th south of University Ave.

FRIDAY

December Nights

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: FREE

(Friday - Saturday) December Nights will cover Balboa Park in holiday cheer with light displays, bands and performances, attractions, shopping, and delicious foods from vendors and the park's International Cottages to Spanish Village.

Seas 'N' Greetings

Where: Birch Aquarium; Cost: Included w/ admission

The holidays meet the seas at Birch Aquarium, where visitors can visit the Deck the Hall (of Fishes) and see special appearances by Scuba Santa. The event also invites guests to participate in a scavenger hunt and fun photo opportunities.

SATURDAY

Fire Truck Parade and Toy Drive

Where: Parkway Plaza; Cost: FREE

Starting at 11 a.m. Salvation Army Fire Trucks will parade in the parking lot along with Frosty the Snowman, toy soldiers and Smokey the Bear. There will also be a giant red barrel for guests to fill with toys for underprivileged children in the El Cajon community.

43rd Annual OB Holiday Parade

Where: Ocean Beach; Cost: FREE

Ocean Beach celebrate the holiday season as only OB can. Hundreds are expected to lined up along Newport Ave., as brightly lit floats and live music strut down the street to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Night of Christmas

Where: The Rady Shell; Cost: Varies

It's expected to be a Christmas spectacular featuring classic carols, live fireworks, a symphony orchestra, breathtaking aerialists, captivating storytelling, and many more festive surprises. All proceeds will benefit two local charities.

Holiday in the Village

Where: La Mesa Village; Cost: FREE

Celebrate the holiday season in La Mesa, as the Village is transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday music and entertainment, a Santa's village, sidewalk pet adoptions, and even snowfall!

SUNDAY

La Jolla Christmas Parade

Where: La Jolla; Cost: Free

La Jolla celebrates the magic of Christmas starting at 11:30 a.m. during the city's annual Holiday Festival and the Christmas Parade kickoffs at 1:30 p.m. The parade will travel down Girard Ave. and Prospect Street.

Santa Cares

Where: Parkway Plaza; Cost: $20 and up

A a trip to the mall to visit Santa can be unnerving for children with special needs, so to take the stress out of seeing from 10 - 12 p.m. where children with sensory needs can come meet Santa before the crowds to experience a quieter, stress-free experience.

One Love 4 All

Where: Del Mar Social; Cost: FREE

Visitors will enjoy live music, performances, food, kid-friendly activities, craft vendors, and more. Most importantly visitors are encouraged to bring donations to help local families overcome hardships this holiday season.

Chula Vista Starlight & Children's Faire

Where: Third Avenue, Chula Vista; Cost: FREE

Downtown Chula Vista jumps into the holidays featuring a snow hill, pictures with Santa, a children's train, games and crafts, and more.

SoNo Fest and Chili Cook-Off

Where: North Park; Cost: Free - $20

The ultimate chili face-off returns this weekend, as local chefs go head-to-head for a seat in the chili hall of champions! The fun doesn't end at delicious chili though. Enjoy a kid's zone with face painting and games, delicious food and beers, and a lineup of local bands providing some sweet tunes!

