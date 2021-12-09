Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 9 - 12

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s time to take a deep breath and pace yourself because this weekend is jammed packed with seasonal events.

In Pacific Beach, hundreds of Santas will work off their milk and cookies as they dash down Garnet Avenue for the San Diego Santa Run.

The San Diego Zoo will be aglow with holiday cheer and decorations. Plus, bikes decked out with holidays lights will twinkle around Balboa Park.

And sip your way through about 200 wines from around the globe during the Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival.

Check out the list below for details on this weekend's events:

THURSDAY

Taste ‘n’ Tinis

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $25 - $35

Hillcrest’s popular holiday sip-and-stroll event is back! Ticket-holders can take in Hillcrest's festive holiday decorations while embarking on a self-guided tour filled with delicious drinks, captivating eats, and fabulous local shopping! More than 30 participating stores and restaurants are participating.

Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $38 - $88

(Thursday - Friday) Comedian Jo Koy brings his “Just Kidding World Tour” to San Diego for two nights. Fans can expect all-new material, some written before the COVID-19 pandemic, and some written during. Koy will share some personal experiences and everything else that happened during the pandemic.

FRIDAY

Jungle Bells

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: $52 - $68

(Friday - Jan. 2) This year's Jungle Bells brings the return of Aurora—a magical and spectacular experience with lights, 3D projections, and music. Visitors will also enjoy traditional lighting displays, musical performances and entertainment, visits with Santa, tasty holiday treats, and much more.

Holiday Joy Ride

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

Bikes decked out with holidays lights will twinkle around Balboa Park as the annual Holiday Joy Ride returns. All ages are welcome on this 4-mile route and everyone is encouraged to dress up in festive attire. Participants will receive a set of bike lights, and you must register. Bikers will meet Panama 66 at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

San Diego Santa Run

Where: Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach; Cost: $30 - $50

Come out in your finest Christmas attire and take part in the annual San Diego Santa Run. The streets of PB will be clad in red and white as the annual run returns for a 5K and mile-long dash of Kris Kringles along Garnet Avenue.

Ales N’ Rails

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $30 - $40

Beer lovers can browse San Diego Model Railroad Museum’s model train exhibits during it's Ales N' Rails Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. The 21-and-up event also features a raffle, live music, food, games, and ugly sweater contest. There will be local craft breweries including Kensington Brewing Company, Little Miss Brewing, and Pizza Port Brewing Company.

North Park Book Fair

Where: 30th St. & North Park Way/Ray St.; Cost: Varies

More than 50 booths featuring local bookstores, authors, craft vendors, plus a stage with open-mic poetry. The fair will also have kids story-time, live music, and more!

Oceanside harbor Parade of Lights

Where: Oceanside Harbor; Cost: Free

Oceanside Harbor will host its own unique holiday celebration on the water with colorfully decorated boats. Fishing boats, sail boats, yachts, kayaks, and dingys will join in the parade throughout the harbor. Don't forget to bring a blanket and some hot chocolate to keep warm.

Poway Christmas in the Park

Where: Old Poway Park; Cost: Free

Enjoy an old fashion Christmas celebration in Poway with caroling, live music, horse-drawn hay rides, and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Kids can jump on the Poway Midland Railroad for a night-time ride around the park.

Play. Learn. Grow.

Where: North Park; Cost: Free

This pop-up event will feature Fern Street Circus performances, educational and creative activities for children, free backpacks filled with essential child development items like books, dental care, crayons and more.

Ugly Sweater + Stocking Stuffer Bash

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Free

Grab your best ugly sweater for an evening of festive fun. This jam-packed event will feature complementary stockings for kids to fill with treats and goodies, a holiday movie-themed scavenger hunt, live entertainment, and more. Guests are encouraged to bring along a new unwrapped toy for the toy drive.

Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North; Cost: $65 - $80

Sip your way through about 200 wines from around the globe. Plus, enjoy gourmet local food trucks, live DJ and a gorgeous atmosphere right on the water to sip & savor with friends.

SUNDAY

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Where: San Diego Bay; Cost: Free

About 80 boats dressed in lights and colorful decorations will glide along the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights before thousands of onlookers beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme will be 12 days of Christmas.

Santa Cares

Where: The Shoppes at Carlsbad; Cost: Free

Children within all spectrums of special needs and their families are invited before the mall opens for our sensory-friendly event to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit and photos with Santa.

Spreckels Organ Christmas Concert

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) Come celebrate Christmas at the heart of Balboa Park!

Visitors will enjoy a sing-along of favorite Christmas Carols lead by San Diego Rock Star Lauren Leigh Martin commanded by Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez. The San Diego Opera and San Diego Ballet groups will make an appearance on Saturday.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra

Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free

Enjoy seasonal classical music and Christmas carols performed by the community orchestra of amateur and professional musicians. The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center.