Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 2 - 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tis the season, San Diego! This weekend’s events include plenty of free holiday festivities in all our favorite neighborhoods.

The Taste of December Nights returns for two nights at Balboa Park, bringing a lineup of local food trucks dishing out their most popular dishes to San Diego's crown jewel.

Families can also hit up a chili festival, snow tubing, a film festival, and the home opener for the city's first professional Lacrosse team — the San Diego Seals.

THURSDAY

Motor Mingle

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Free

St. Paul’s Plaza is hosting a fun drive-thru holiday experience called 'Motor Mingle'. The event promises to bring the community together with beautiful holiday lights, a visit from Santa Clause, and yummy tamales and treats.

Comic-Con Museum

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $12 an up

The Comic-Con Museum has finally opened its doors, and now San Diegans can experience Comic-Con whenever they like. Exhibits include a salute to Gene Rodenberry, a pop-up celebrating eight decades of Archie, a PAC-MAN arcade, a look at comic art in the time of COVID-19, plus more.

FRIDAY

Taste of December Nights

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday - Saturday) The drive-thru event at the Inspiration Point parking lot allows you to order and pick up your favorite food offerings from the safety of your car. The event features bout 20 vendors and food trucks, and live entertainment. The first 500 cars to arrive each day will get a tote filled with cool stuff.

San Diego Seals Home Opener

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $15 - $90

Lacrosse lovers now is your chance to support the San Diego Seals at its home opener! The team will play against the Vancouver Warriors at 7 p.m.

San Diego Underground Film Festival

Where: Tenth Avenue Arts Center; Cost $20 - $50

(Friday - Sunday) The annual festival is proud to present a diverse and inclusive lineup of experimental, documentary, animated, and narrative films which are complimented by nightly expanded cinema performances, installations, and live music.

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour

Where: Viejas Arena; Cost: $39 - $100

The South African-born host of The Daily Show brings his cultural and clever comedy to San Diego. Expect Noah to give his personal insights on popular culture, politics and entertainment.

SATURDAY

Encinitas Holiday Parade

Where: Coast Highway 101; Cost: Free

Encinitas’ annual holiday parade kicks off with a tree lighting and appearance from Santa. The parade theme is “Encinitas Rocks!”. Coast Highway 101 will be filled with marching bands, floats, holiday lights and more.

Snow N Glow Holiday Festival

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $49-64

Go tubing on freshly made snow, then warm up with a mug of hot chocolate while you stroll through a winter wonderland of over one million sparkling lights. Also returning is Holiday From Your Car, featuring a spectacular holiday light show that you can enjoy from your vehicle.

La Mesa's Holiday in the Village

Where: Downtown La Mesa; Cost: Free

Get in the holiday spirit with live music, cozy fires, craft vendors, food, holiday photo opportunities, and a kids’ area bigger than Santa’s Toy Shop! The one-day event is happening from Noon until 9 p.m.

Little Italy Tree Lighting & Christmas Village

Where: India St & W Fir St.; Cost: Free

Visitors will enjoy 10-foot tall nutcrackers, two Christmas trees, seasonal vendors, live music, holiday treats and more as the neighborhood is transformed into a winter wonderland. The festivities start at 4 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony taking place in the Piazza della Famiglia at 6:30pm.

SUNDAY

SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-off

Where: North Park & South Park; Cost: Free

Local chefs will compete for bragging rights and to be crowned the best chili in town. The event will feature over 35 local chefs, 22 breweries, a Bivouac Ciderworks cider bar, a holiday market, live music, and a kid zone. Proceeds benefit the McKinley Elementary School foundation.

La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival

Where: La Jolla; Cost: Free

La Jolla celebrates the magic of Christmas starting at 11:30 a.m. during the city's Holiday Festival. The parade will travel down Girard Ave. and Prospect St. with marching bands, floats, vintage automobiles and Santa Claus starting at 1:30 p.m.

Queen Bee Market

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) This urban-style, artisan market, features local and national vendors specializing in handmade and vintage accessories, clothing, home décor, furniture, paper arts and more. There will be live music, make-and-takes, food and live demos.