Exploring San Diego: Things to do August 26 - 29

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- This weekend we’ve got a music fest, a film fest, and a fest for your taste buds, no flower crown needed.

If you looking to stimulate your mind, turn Liberty Station into a giant game board with a fun scavenger hunt adventure.

Plus, southern California’s long-running rodeo returns to East County. And keep your eyes out for low riders and classic cars rolling through the streets of San Diego.

Just remember to mask up while you’re out there shopping at local markets, going to concerts, or learning about art.

Here’s how to fill your schedule, all weekend long.

THURSDAY

Art Scavenger Hunt

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

Arts District Liberty Station has launched a scavenger hunt to inspire people to explore and engage with the art. Guided from any smart phone, visitors will scan a QR code posted at each installation and answer questions, solve clues and completing challenges while learning about art. Start when you want and play at your pace. Once you finish the hunt, you can pick one of the prizes and/or discounts provided by some of the local businesses.

Cinema Under the Stars

Where: Mission Hills; Cost: $17 and up

Grab your lawn chair and a blank and enjoy movie under the stars, projected on a 20-foot screen with surround sound. The headline movie is “The Thomas Crown Affair” showing at 8 p.m. Keep in mind the box office only accepts cash or checks at the door, no credit cards.

FRIDAY

Carlsbad Music Festival

Where: St. Michael’s by-the-Sea and Magee Park; Cost: $21-$25 for one-day pass; $59-$69 for three-day pass

(Friday-Sunday) Everything from contemporary classical to indie rock to to electronic music will be on display during the Carlsbad Music Festival. Guest will also enjoy local food vendors, beer garden, and artisan market. This year's headliners include The Mattson 2, Arooj AFTAB, Systems Officer Calder Quartet, Shane Hall, and Trouble in the Wind. Keep in mind attendees will need to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.

Lakeside Rodeo

Where: Lakeside Rodeo Grounds; Cost: Kids $15; adults $25

(Friday-Sunday) Grab your cowboy boots and lasso because the Lakeside Rodeo is back. Each performance will have bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and more. New this year -- the Kids Stick Horse Race. Proceeds from the rodeo benefit Lakeside youth organizations.

SATURDAY

San Diego International Kids' Film Festival

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $5 and up

(Friday-Sunday) Check out more than 100 films from more than 30 countries by filmmakers from the U.S., Korea, Canada, Mexico, and elsewhere during the San Diego International Kids' Film Festival at the Schulman Auditorium. The event aims to promote positive educational impacts on children and youth through innovative films, visual arts, and mixed media by international filmmakers.

Western Days Parade

Where: Lakeside; Cost: Free

The annual Western Days Parade will march through Lakeside’s historic downtown for the 56th time at 9:35 a.m. This year's theme “Thank You Healthcare Workers.” The parade will feature elaborate floats, local pageant queens, and San Diego County equestrians. This year's Grand Marshal is Lakeside resident Benjamin “Ben” Aaron, the surgeon who removed the bullet from President Ronald Reagan.

Beach House Summer Concert

Where: Mission Beach; Cost: $45

Start your Saturday night off right by listening and dancing to reggae artist Collie Buddz performing live at Beach House. Food options and drinks will be available for Guest 21 and over. The open-air concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Cruise for Peace

Where: Oak Park (begins at 3060 54th street); Cost: Free

Classic cars will roll through the streets of San Diego, passing through Oak Park, Paradise Hills, National City and Mid-City. Cruise for Peace is a community effort to curb the violence in local neighborhoods. The cruise begins at 2 p.m. with San Diego PD's low rider leading the charge.

SUNDAY

Seaport Fudge Factory’s Luau Party

Where: Seaport Village; Cost: Free

Grab your lei, hula skirt, and an appetite! The Seaport Fudge Factory’s is hosting an 30th anniversary bash from 5–8 pm in the Carousel District’s open-air courtyard. There’ll be a tiki bar, a taco station, live DJ, entertainment, and lots of giveaways.

Stroll Through Summer

Where: Chula Vista: Cost: Free

Take a night off cooking and enjoy some of the local eats on third avenue at Chula Vista’s Stroll Through Summer. Guest will also experience a variety of off-road vehicles, including monster trucks, and live music from 12 to 4 p.m.

