Exploring San Diego: Things to do August 11 - 14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World?

This weekend is your chance to check out Chula Vista's annual Lemon Festival, featuring lemon-infused games and activities and, of course, juicy lemons.

In Hillcrest, CityFest brings "Pride-light" to town, with a massive street fair and festival featuring live music, tons of vendors, and delicious food.

Plus, ladies grab your hats and gents pull out your bow ties because Uncorked is coming back to the track for the 3rd annual Del Mar Summer Wine Festival.

Here's a rundown of what to check out this weekend:

THURSDAY

The Moving Image

Where: The LOT Liberty Station; Cost: $40 - $60

San Diego Ballet presents the world premiere of The Moving Image, a 30-minute film showcasing a collection of video projects created during the pandemic. There will be two showings along with a reception featuring tasty bites and drinks.

FRIDAY

Big Time Rush 'Forever Tour'

Where: Viejas Arena at SDSU; Cost: $60 - $130

Big Time Rush became overnight teen sensations in 2009 before going their separate ways in 2014. But now, they're working together as a band and makes a stop in San Diego for the Forever Tour featuring Spencer Sutherland.

Hell's Kitchen Grand Opening

Where: Harrah's Resort in Valley Center; Cost: Varies

California’s very first Hell's Kitchen restaurant created by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will officially open its doors in San Diego County. It's designed to give diners a peek into what it’s like to be on the set of Ramsay's reality competition cooking show of the same name.

SATURDAY

Chula Vista Lemon Festival

Where: Downtown Third Avenue; Cost: FREE

When life gives you lemons, enjoy them! Chula Vista's 25th annual Lemon Festival will feature two stages of live music, zesty photo opps, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone, vendor boots, and a wine and beer garden. Everyone is encouraged to wear yellow!

Teen vs Police Basketball Game

Where: Escondido East Valley Community Center; Cost: $5

Local teens will showcase their talents against police officers in a basketball game. All proceeds will be donated to the Whitten family for 9-year-old Joshua who is battling cancer.

Uncorked: Del Mar Summer Wine Fest

Where: Del Mar; Cost: $25 - $80

Enjoy more than 100 wines and champagnes from around the globe, sample from top local food trucks and enjoy music all while trackside watching the races from the Stretch Run. This event benefits at risk and foster children through water and surf therapy with Urban Surf 4 Kids.

Thomas Family Day

Where: San Diego Model Railroad Museum; Cost: $6 - $14

Everyone’s favorite tank engine returns to the San Diego Model Railroad Museum. The day will include fun arts & crafts, a special scavenger hunt, live music and of course, Thomas and friends running on our model railroad exhibits.

SUNDAY

Hillcrest CityFest

Where: Along 5th Avenue; Cost: FREE

The annual event will pack Fifth Avenue with bands, DJs, arts and crafts, and food. The half-mile-long celebration, known as "Pride-Light" to locals, brings more than 150,000 visitors to Hillcrest every summer. Drag Superstar DeJa Skye will be Headlining CityFest’s nighttime lineup.

Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Where: Encinitas Community Park; Cost: FREE

More than 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and others will be out for dog owners and hopefully dog owners. Attendees can also enjoy dog contests, live music, kids activities, beer & wine garden, food trucks, and more!

Bob Woodward: An Evening with a Legend

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $35 - $125

Investigative Journalist Bob Woodward gained international attention when he and Carl Bernstein uncovered the Watergate scandal in 1973. This exclusive event includes 45 – 60 minutes of moderated conversation followed by audience Q&A.

