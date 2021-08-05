Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 5 - 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The first beer festival in over a year, BeerX San Diego, is taking over Mission Beach this weekend.

The annual event will feature more than 30 craft beers to choose from, with a kick-off party Friday night featuring reggae artist J Boog.

San Diego also has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off with a trail of A.R.T. (Allyship, Resilience, and Truth) into the heart of Hillcrest. Discover street art in the alley, a unique and creative art market, food vendors, and surprise performances.

Does your dog like to strut its stuff? A popular North County dog contest is back and expected to be better than ever.

Curb your appetite at San Diego's Soul Food Festival before heading over to the electronic music fest DAY MVS XL at Waterfront Park.

Don't forget to grab a mask, your sunglasses, and your best buds —here are just a few of the top things to do this weekend in San Diego, August 5 – 8.

THURSDAY

“Top Gun” at Cinema Under the Stars

Where: Mission Hills; Cost: $18 and up

Whether you want to relive moments like “I feel the need ... the need for speed,” or you want to see the original before the sequel is released, you’ll be able to catch it at the popular outdoor movie venue. Cinema Under the Stars offers recliners, love seats and cabanas. Don't worry if you can't make it Thursday night, Top Gun will be screening all weekend. Showtime starts at 8 p.m.

Walk in ART

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: Free

Take a turn down Mural Alley and explore an art market, delicious food, live artists, acrobatics, Drag performances, and a live DJ. The night will end with a Pre Screening/ Q&A of a short queer dark comedy fim titled “Drag Queens Must Die” where you will get to ask questions directly to the cinematographer and director. This art celebration kicks off at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Opening Night at The Rady Shell

Where: Jacobs Park; Cost: Varies

This is the long awaited, triumphant opening night concert of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park that you can't afford to miss! Song selections will br led by music director Rafael Payare with the San Diego Symphony. The acoustics in the Rady Shell are reported to be some of the best in the country. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Cutwater Tiki Bash

Where: Point Loma; Cost: $25 and up

Join Cutwater Spirits at their festive summer Tiki Bash at Humphreys Outdoor Concert Lawn. Guest will enjoy live music from The English Beat, Creepxotica and Tiki Tronic. There will also be a live statue carving and painting and Cutwater giveaways. All ticket sales will benefit the San Diego Food Bank.

91X BeerX Pre-Party

Where: Little Italy; Cost: $30 advanced, $35 at the door

Enjoy beer, music and grub at 91X’s pre-party, held the day before its BeerX festival at Belmont Park. The event, presented by 91X and Ballast Point Brewing, features R&B reggae singer J Boog. Doors open at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

BeerX San Diego

Where: Mission Beach; Cost: $60 for general admission, $150 for VIP admission

BeerX San Diego will feature more than 30 craft beers to choose from provided by local breweries like Ballast Point, Green Flash, Coronado Brewing, and Westbrew. Live music is also on deck, with tunes by Pepper, J Boog, Tribal Theory, and Arise Roots. Plus, delicious food from a wide range of San Diego’s favorite restaurants. Guest are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.

San Diego Soul Food Festival

Where: City Heights; Cost: $5-$15

Get your appetite ready for some delicious grub during San Diego Soul Food Festival. In addition to food, there will be vendors, entertainment, local chefs and more. The event’s goal is to highlight San Diego’s best when it comes to Black-owned eateries, chefs and culture. There will be vegetarian and vegan options available too. The festival runs from 11 to 3 p.m.

DAY MVS XL Music Festival

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $140 and up

From the producers of CRSSD comes the electronic music fest DAY MVS XL at Waterfront Park. Go check out household names and rising stars of the electronic and house music space, including Fisher, Lane 8, MK, and Felix Da Housecat. The two-day festival will feature two stages to keep the party going all weekend long. Doors open at noon.

Balboa Park 8-Miler

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Runners must registers

After going virtual in 2020, Balboa Park 8 Miler returns in person this year. Presented by San Diego Track Club, the 67th annual event takes runners through scenic Balboa Park, with the route featuring landmarks, trails and bridges. The race starts and ends in front of the Air & Space Museum.

Toro Nagashi Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $10-$12

This traditional festival celebrates the circle of life together, as done each summer in Japan for generations. Enjoy tasty food, Taiko drummers, floating lanterns, and music all in one beautiful location. There will also be food and retail vendors and a Bon Dance at 3:30 p.m.

ArtWalk at Liberty Station

Where: Ingram Plaza; Cost: Free

This is the 16th anniversary of ArtWalk at Liberty Station and the first major in-person ArtWalk event since the pandemic. More than 150 artists from the U.S. and Mexico will showcase their work for you to peruse and shop. There will be a wide variety of fine art including paintings, sculpture, photography, glass work and so much more.

SUNDAY

Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Where: Encinitas Community Park; Cost: Free

Grab your four-legged friends for the Annual Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer, where more than 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies.

There’s also full lineup of dog contests, live music, kids activities, food trucks, and more. Contests cover categories like cutest pup, best looking, best trick, best dressed, with first place winners receiving a ribbon and a cool goodie bag.

Disestablishment at the SD Museum of Art

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $8 and up

Local San Diego artist John Raymond Mireles shares photographs of remote and staggeringly beautiful sites that have recently had their US National Monument status revoked. In order to create a more tangible understanding about the potential damage that awaits these environments, Mireles will remove the prints from the wall and invite visitors to physically damage the works. Participants are encouraged to hammer on, cut away, stomp on, tear, and tag these prints.

