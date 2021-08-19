Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug 19 - 22

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Like a rainbow emerging after a storm, South Bay Pride is returning in person stronger and bigger than ever.

If you're looking to get active this weekend, pedal around the city for Bike the Bay 2021, and enjoy your only opportunity to ride across the Coronado Bridge.

Looking to try something new? San Diego-based Electric Bike and OneWheel shop is hosting the first-ever OneWheel Race Event on Saturday while giving back to the community.

Plus, did you know there's a tour that will take you through the dark waters of Mission Bay?

Here’s everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Glow Paddleboard Tour

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: $45 per person

If paddling through Mission Bay by the glow of underwater LED lights sounds like a dream come true, set your course to the Mission Bay Sports Center, for the ultimate paddleboarding adventure. You’ll see an array of underwater nocturnal wildlife on your journey. Paddleboards, life jackets, and lights are provided. The adventure begins at 7:30 pm.

Storytelling and Arts & Crafts for Kids

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

Arts Education Connection San Diego are holding several events for kids this month that involve storytelling and arts and crafts from the comfort of your home. Join storyteller Alyce Cooper for an engaging story called Anansi and the Wisdom Tree. This activity is designed for families with children ages 4-12years old. Cooper will be reading live from the Vista Library from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Best of San Diego Party

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $90

Legacy Plaza at Liberty Station will be the center piece of San Diego's best sips and bites from throughout the county. From live music performances and entertainment to endless eats from more than 60 restaurants, organizers say this is one party you won't want to miss. Visitors must purchase tickets online only. The 21+ event is happening from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

Baja Beach Fest

Where: Rosarito Beach, Mexico; Cost: Varies

Big names in Reggaeton and Latin music will take the stage at Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito, Mexico. The 3-day music festival lineup includes Ozuna, J Balvin, Anuel AA, and Karol G. The open-air festival will require all attendees to mask up and to provide proof of vaccinations or of negative COVID-19 test results conducted within 72 hours of either weekend.

SATURDAY

World Body Surfing Championship

Where: Oceanside Pier; Cost: Free for spectators, $75 to participate

(Saturday & Sunday) Hundreds of body surfers will compete this weekend at Oceanside Pier for bragging rights in the annual Body Surfing World Championships. The contest starts at 6:30 a.m. each day, and will feature the quarter, semi, and finals for all age brackets. Come down and enjoy North County's coastline while cheering on competitors.

South Bay PRIDE

Where: Chula Vista's Bayfront Park; Cost: Free

Live entertainment, food and drinks, local art, and more await at the South Bay Pride at Bayfront Park. Multiple stages of music will help you get your groove on and Art in the Park will display the creativity of some of San Diego's most talented artists. A children area will also be set up with inflatables, bungee jumping, and more! South Bay PRIDE is taking place from Noon to 10 p.m.

Vegan Food Popup Festival

Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free

Visitors get your appetite ready and be on the lookout for big-name San Diego brands like Maya’s Cookies and Seva Foods. The Encinitas Vegan Food Popup showcases the best plant-based food in San Diego county. The dog-friendly event is free to attend and is taking place from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

EZE Ryders OneWheel Race

Where: Kearny Mesa; Cost: Varies

San Diego-based EZE Ryders will host a series of OneWheel focused events this weekend. On Saturday, the first annaul OneWheel Race at the Kearny Mesa BMX Track from 2-8 p.m. Other events will include a homeless outreach ride Saturday morning where OneWheel Riders will hand out free meals and kits to San Diegans living on the streets.

SUNDAY

Bike the Bay

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park South; Cost: $65 for bikers

Bike the Bay is back in person! The event features a 25-mile bike right through Coronado, San Diego, National City, Imperial Beach and Chula Vista. The ride is for cyclists of all ages and experience levels. Proceeds from Bike the Bay go to the San Diego County Bike Coalition, an organization that advocates for cyclists rights and for more bike paths.

Pupchella

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

Hot pup summer isn’t over yet! Pupchella will feature a variety of pop-up vendors and tons of shoppable goodies hosted by Puppy Picnic Co. Think doggie flower crowns, boho bandannas, and handmade jewelry, custom watercolor portraits. The dog-friendly extravaganza is happening from 11- 5 p.m.

Cruise for a Cause

Where: Otay Ranch Town Center; Cost: Free

Guests can expect to see hundreds of custom vehicles and plenty of activities for kids. Enjoy live music from Paula DeAnda and Krystal Poppin’, Wildside Band, R:TYME, The School of Rock House Band and DJ Monterrosa. This annual event benefits the Emilio Nares Foundation, helping San Diego’s children fighting cancer get the medical transportation they need. Visitors will also have the chance to donate blood to the American Red Cross. If you have a car you want to show, it’s not too late to register!

