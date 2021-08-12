Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug 12 - 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego's weekend will be packed with good food, tunes, movies, and surfing for a good cause.

Families can explore the South Bay and squeeze the day at the annual Lemon Festival in Chula Vista while enjoying lemony treats galore.

Over in La Jolla, dozens will be surfing for a cure and to raise money to support research, teaching, and clinical care in San Diego.

Plus, Baja Beach Fest is expected to draw thousands to the sand in Rosarito, Mexico, for two weekends. The reggaeton and Latin trap music festival requires all attendees to mask up and provide proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test results.

And if hanging out in the park watching a movie under the stars is more your vibe, three blockbuster films are showing throughout the county.

Here’s everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Hollywood Epics Featuring a String Quartet

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $25 and up

Imagine your favorite movie soundtrack, brought to life by a string quartet, surrounded by candlelight, all in a stunning, intimate chapel. The Velveteen Ensemble plays the most beautiful and beloved film and television themes, from Star Wars to Pirates of the Caribbean to Game of Thrones. There are two showings Thursday night: 7 and 9:15 p.m.

La Mesa's Classic Car Show

Where: La Mesa Village; Cost: Free

Head over to La Mesa Village and take a gander at pre-1974 cars, trucks, and other autos during the La Mesa Classic Car Show. Live music will serenade your stroll along La Mesa Blvd. where the night's best cars are honored.

FRIDAY

Summer Movies in the Park

Where: San Ysidro, Lemon Grove, San Diego; Cost: Free

Summer Movies in the Park is offering free, family-friendly movies outdoors on a large screen in three different locations in the county. The Sandlot, Wonder Park and Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker are the headline movies this weekend so take your pick. Guests should also plan to bring chairs or blankets for your comfort.

Baja Beach Fest

Where: Rosarito Beach, Mexico; Cost: Varies

Big names in Reggaeton and Latin music will take the stage at Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito, Mexico. The 3-day music festival lineup includes Ozuna, J Balvin, Anuel AA, and Karol G. The open-air festival will require all attendees to mask up and to provide proof of vaccinations or of negative COVID-19 test results conducted within 72 hours of either weekend.

Heiva San Diego

Where: Virtual; Cost: Varies

Celebrate Polynesian culture, with exciting live music and dancing, singing, arts and crafts, and delicious island spirits! Over three days, families can enjoy the cultural event virtually through special performances, a pageant for Miss & Mister Heiva, workshops, and an authentic Polynesian Village with vendors direct from Tahiti.

Park After Dark

Where: Family Fun Center; Cost: $30

Food trucks, DJ, beer, wine, and friends! The price of admission gets you 15 game tokens and unlimited attractions including miniature golf, go-karts, bumper boats, axe throwing and batting cages. Limited tickets available and must be purchased online. This event is for guests 21+ years.

SATURDAY

Chula Vista Lemon Festival

Where: Third Avenue; Cost: Free

Celebrating 24 years is going to be a sweet and sour this weekend in the South Bay, as the Lemon Festival returns with dozens of vendors, live bands, craft beer garden, circus performances and delicious lemony treats galore. Celebrate Chula Vista's past as the "Lemon Capital of the World" with a Festival Fun Zone, contests, and giveaways. Bring your family, friends, and your main squeeze to Third Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sommer Fest

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $10 for under 21, $45 for 21+

SommerFest 2021 is an inaugural fundraiser to help build a youth soccer field on the grounds of the German American Society in El Cajon. Legendary pit masters from Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs, Cali Comfort BBQ, Coop’s West Texas BBQ, and Valley Farms will be grilling up sausages and pairing them with some of the city’s finest brews. The San Diego Loyal will be there too. The team will be on hand with games, giveaways, and prizes.

Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational

Where: La Jolla; Cost: Free

Surfers, scientists, and survivors will gather near Scripps Pier in La Jolla to raise funds in the fight against cancer. The fundraiser kicks off with a surfing competition, free for the public to spectate. All proceeds raised over the 2-day event will benefit the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

Pop-Up WOW Theatre

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

The La Jolla Playhouse is making an impromptu drop in appearance for one weekend only at Liberty Station's Art District. The Pop-up Without Walls (WOW) will feature newly-commissioned pieces from San Diego artists that will delight and entertain. The immersive experience is an all-ages event offering ongoing performances every 7 minutes from 2pm to 4:30pm and from 6pm to 7:30pm. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended to sit comfortably on the lawn at the North Promenade.

SUNDAY

Fern Street Circus

Where: Southcrest Recreation Center; Cost: Free

This year's theme show will be “Come Out! Come Out!” and will celebrate the “new abnormal” of life following the COVID-19 lockdown. Performers' talents will be on full display at their shows as they interact with audiences and give kids a creative environment to interact and learn. The fun gets underway at 2 p.m.

American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds

Where: San Diego Convention Center; Cost: $27

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and everything in between! AKC Meet the Breeds is giving San Diego dog lovers a unique opportunity to meet, play with, and learn about more than 100 dog breeds.

World of Bromeliads

Where: Encinitas; Cost: $10 - $18

The San Diego Botanic Garden will be transformed into a World of Bromeliads! Pineapples, air plants, and the stunning sapphire tower Puya are all part of this incredible family of plants. Plants will be artfully displayed by Creative Director, Rene van Rems, AIFD

