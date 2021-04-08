Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 8 - 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's weekend is filled with opportunities to get out and experience food, magic, movies and the city's finest.

With the flip of a few switches, a dark bowling alley suddenly sprang back to life in Mira Mesa. In the Gaslamp District, an unique magic experience is taking center stage.

Plus, a blossom of foodie adventures await San Diegans as San Diego Restaurant Week kicks off later this week.

Here's a look at what's happening around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Point Break

Where: Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego; Cost: $17 - $24

Enjoy a movie under the stars as Rooftop Cinema screens Point Break on the Manchester Grand Hyatt's fourth-floor terrace. The outdoor venue hosts popcorn, cocktails, games, and of course city views under the stars.

FRIDAY

Magic at 6ft Away

Where: Illusions Theatre & Bar; Cost: $40

Enjoy a unique magic experience, laughter and fun, and stay for a drink. Professional magicians will be performing at 7 and 9 p.m. Although all ages are welcome, there may be adult themed comedy and tricks, as well as alcoholic beverages being served.

Mira Mesa Bowling

Where: Mira Mesa Lanes; Cost: $23 & up

Get ready to roll at a place where everyone from the casual bowler to a Scratch League Champion can feel at home! Masks are required and the bowling alley can open up to 25% capacity.

SATURDAY

Mission Valley Outdoor Market

Where: Westfield Mission Valley Mall in front of Nordstrom

A collective of artist and vendors in San Diego County. Jewelry, paintings, footwear, ice cream, and more will be available for purchase to help small businesses rebound from the pandemic.

San Diego Natural History Museum

Where: Balboa Park; Cost $12-$20

Take a look at the newest exhibition called California Blooming. It features more than 35 stunning photographs of wildflowers from diverse habitats throughout the state of California.

SUNDAY

San Diego Restaurant Week Begins

Where: San Diego County; Cost: $10-$60

A blossom of foodie adventures await San Diegans as San Diego Restaurant Week bundles the yields of Spring into an 8-day edible extravaganza expanded to provide more dining than ever before alongside much needed industry aid! SDRW features over 160 restaurants offering variations of prix fixe menus at affordable prices.

National Pet Day

Where: Virtual

This event has been rerouted to the comfort of your home and neighborhood from our traditional locations at Kit Carson Park in Escondido and NTC Park at Liberty Station. You can celebrate the day by participating in The Virtual Walk for Animals, which is one of San Diego Humane Society’s biggest annual fundraisers. The funds raised during this event help us care for nearly 50,000 animals each year.

