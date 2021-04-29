Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 29- May 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It’s a great weekend to get out. Or stay in. Or do both. Fortunately we have ideas for all kinds of fun things to do and tasty stuff to devour this weekend.

San Diegans can join the fight against HIV while you support our local restaurants, enjoy live opera, brew your own beer, and participate in a scavenger hunt in the East County.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Concert Hour

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

Palomar Performing Arts wants to celebrating their 30th Anniversary with you! Enjoy a range of exciting artists and musicians from the comfort of your own space with family, friends, or coworkers. The program is presented via Zoom at 1:00 p.m.

Dine Out for a Good Cause

Where: Various locations

The Center’s 15th annual Dining Out For Life San Diego has two goals —help local restaurants bounce back from the pandemic and to raise critical funds for The Center’s HIV Services and Prevention Program. Dozens of restaurants across the county will be participating; all you have to do is grab your friends and dine in or order takeout. The event is taking place Thursday to Sunday.

FRIDAY

Drive-In Opera

Where: Pechanga Arena San Diego

Figaro, Figaro, Fiiiigggaarrro! The San Diego Opera is performing a staged production of The Barber of Seville live with an orchestra. Guests can enjoy the performance while lounging in their cars. The opera will be transmitted to car stereos via FM radio and large screens will show simulcasts of the singers on stage. The unique drive-in experience starts at 7:30 p.m.

Walt Disney's Magical Railroad

Where: San Diego Model Railroad Museum; Cost: $6-$12.50

The Carolwood Pacific: Walt's Magical Railroad exhibition is now on view for visitors to see! The exhibit tells the story of Walt’s love of the railroad and how this lifelong fascination influenced his creativity. See a variety of historical artifacts on loan from the Carolwood Foundation - some of which were personally owned by Walt himself.

SanTree Scavenger Hunt

Where: Santee

Seven special trees around Santee have been selected for you to hunt and discover! Each photo you email to the city or post on Facebook is one prize entry for a Santee Park Picnic Pack. To help keep you on track, each tree will have a SanTree Scavenger Hunt sign so you'll know you found the right tree. The scavenger hunt is happening from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Living Coast Discovery Center

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: $11-$16

Enjoy learning about the wildlife that calls the Living Coast Discovery Center home. The nonprofit zoo and aquarium will reopen since the facility closed down in March 2020 due to the pandemic. No reservations or advance tickets required.

Cinco de Mayo Trail Run

Where: Virtual

The Cinco de Mayo Trail Run has gone virtual! Pick your distance, pick your course, and run it between May 1st-16th. Post your results to our race tracker when you're done and find out how you did. All proceeds go to Valley Elementary in Poway.

Brew Your Own Beer

Where: Virtual; Cost: $25

Add beer brewing to your pandemic skillset with Ballast Point and Home Brew Mart as they walk you through brewing a five-gallon batch of brown ale virtually via Zoom. Perfect for beginners or experienced home brewers who want to chat with a pro, the class will cover the basics of extract brewing, plus how to use grains, hops, and yeast to create different flavors. This class will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; space is limited.

SUNDAY

San Diego Made Summer Market

Where: Grossmont Center in La Mesa

The theme of this event is going to be 60/70’s, so pull out your roller skates and funky wears and get ready for some fun-in-the-sun shopping to kick off the summer and support local small businesses. There will be live bands performing, vintage photo trailers, and live art installations. This event is family-friendly and free to attend from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

World of Orchids

Where: Encinitas; Cost: $5-$18

This is your last weekend to see orchids from all over the world. Guests will find themselves surrounded by specialty specimens, unique cultivars, rare plants, and stylish floral designs with cut orchids. Your ticket to the Botanic Garden includes admission to the orchid show.

