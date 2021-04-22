Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 22-25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego will celebrate National Pet Parents Day and all things planet Earth this weekend.

In case you need the motivation to get up and get out, a study in 2019 found spending two hours walking in nature a week was associated with good health and wellbeing.

In the North County, San Diegans can experience a wide variety of adorable animal greeters that are sure to promote joy and laughter through car windows. Meanwhile, the Hornblower is gearing up for the 20th annual Pet Day on the Bay, where you can cruise with your best friend, which is sure to be a tail-wagging good time!

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Earth Day

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

"Connected By Earth" is an Earth Day program with NASA. It features live presentations from NASA scientists, videos and interactive science content for kids and adults. Some content will also be available in Spanish.

Oceanside Earth Day Clean Up

Where: Crown Heights Community Resource Center; Cost: Free

An in-person event to educate the youth about the importance of protecting the environment and keeping neighborhoods clean. Starting at 1 p.m., Mayor Esther Sanchez will show the kids how to utilize their “One Planet. Take Action.” kits. They'll use the kits to clean-up litter found near the Community Center.

FRIDAY

Hops on the Harbor

Where: 990 North Harbor Drive; Cost: $50-$85

Enjoy a Friday night dinner cruise featuring local brews and waterfront views. Your group will be seated at your own private table to enjoy beer pairings along with a core lineup of local taps, wine list, and full cocktail bar from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Critter Drive-In

Where: Helen Woodward Animal Center; Cost: Free

Critter Drive-In helps people living with dementia and their care partners to experience together. Get up close and personal with a variety of adorable creatures from the safety of your car. Space is limited, and RVSPs are required. The drive-in begins at 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

13th Annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Where: Virtual

This years goal is to bring diverse STEAM educational content to students, families and educators everywhere with the click of a button. You can enjoy virtual fieldtrips, DIY activities, interactive sessions and educational events for all ages.

Santee Lakes Drive Thru Car Show

Where: Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve; Cost: $25

Organizers call it the first Drive Thru Car Show complete with social distancing and online voting. Enjoy the sights of amazing rides as they parade around the lakes. Families can enter the event anytime between 7 and 11 a.m., but your ticket allows all day access to the lakes.

LUNAFEST Film Festival

Where: Virtual; Cost: $25-$30

Movie lovers can enjoy the inspiring screening of LUNAFEST®, films by and about women. Starting at 2 p.m. there will be an On-Demand Screenings of 7 thought provoking documentary shorts by women and about women followed by a Q & A with award winning Filmmaker Holly Morris. In addition to the documentaries, SIOC is having an online auction of vacation, wine, art and more packages valued from $200 - $2000.

SUNDAY

Pet Day on the Bay

Where: 970 N Harbor Drive; Cost: $30 per person (dogs cruise free)

The 20th Annual event is the only pet-friendly event of its kind in Southern California! Pet Day is a towel and blanket drive and fundraiser benefiting the homeless animals and a chance for you to cruise with your best friend on San Diego Bay. Cruise Times: 9:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 pm.

SUP Yoga Paddalini & Paddle Adventure

Where: Chula Vista Marina; Cost: $40

Class will begin with Yoga basics on land at 8 a.m. After you will enjoy a relaxing paddle to your destination with stunning views of the Wildlife Refuge and Silver Strand. Next, everyone will anchor their boards in 3 feet of water and begin a modified Kudalini SUP yoga class with meditation.

