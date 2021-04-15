Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 15-18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County.

The smell of movie popcorn is back, and kids can unleash their imaginations by building, unbuilding and rebuilding the world of their dreams in Carlsbad. Legoland and the Regal Carlsbad 12 will fully reopening to the public this week.

In the East County, the Water Conservation Garden is perfect for families looking to embrace mother nature or just a delightful afternoon stroll. Plus, a self-guided tour showcasing stunning and vibrant murals are scattered throughout Oceanside, and it's up to you to find them.

Here are some suggestions for this weekend to explore:

THURSDAY

Legoland

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: Varies

Legoland is fully reopening to the general public, allowing people to also visit its Sea Life aquarium and Chima Water Park. For the month of April, priority access will be offered to hotel guests, pass holders and existing ticket holders impacted by the park’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Water Conservation Garden

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $4-$8

Guest can enjoy six acres of land which are filled with a number of beautiful themed gardens, displays, and exhibits. Visitors will be able to explore the gardens dedicated to plants that are native to the area, vegetables, butterfly pavilion, and much more.

FRIDAY

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series

Where: Coronado Ferry Landing; Cost: Free

Enjoy an array of local music talent and great entertainment with a beautiful view. Sickstring Outlaws will fill the air with country tunes from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ferry Landing restaurants are open for outdoor dining. However, guest must follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

Regal Carlsbad

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $12-$16

Doors at the movie theater will open for the first time in months with Godzilla vs. Kong headlining the Friday line up. Under the state’s safe reopening plans there’s a capacity limit inside the auditorium. Guest are encouraged to purchase their tickets before arriving to the theater.

SATURDAY

Walk the Block: Barrio Logan

Where: Logan Avenue from Chicano Park to 26th St.

"Walk The Block" is a community initiative that was created in July 2020 to help struggling small businesses in Barrio Logan. Shop owners and local vendors set up their outdoor booths all along Logan Avenue from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt

Where: Poway (Meadowbrook Gymnasium); Cost: $5

Teenagers can join the quest for over one thousand glow-in-the-dark eggs filled with candy, kickin’ gift cards, and tons of prizes. The glow-in-the-dark egg hunt is from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Registration is required.

SUNDAY

Lane Field Park Street Food Market

Where: Lane Field Park, North Harbor Drive

A beautiful street food market showcasing 10+ of San Diego's best street food vendors. The variety of food includes Vietnamese bao, pad thai, waffles and crepes, mexican, empanadas, smoothies, hot mini-donuts, and much more.

Self-Guided Murals Tour

Where: Oceanside

Oceanside, which is a state-recognized cultural district, has several vibrant murals throughout the city that pop off walls to grab your attention. See all two dozen of them on a self-guided tour that follows a carefully designed map from your smartphone. Drive or bike the route and soak in the vibe.

