Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 12 - 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The upcoming weekend in San Diego County will be full of things for you and the family to do, both indoors and outside.
From well-known festivals to events for all ages, here’s a look at some of the fun things happening around San Diego this weekend:
THURSDAY
American Mariachi
Where: Old Globe Theatre; Cost: $29 - $92
(Runs through April 29) A 1970s all-girl mariachi band? It sounds like a myth, right? The Old Globe Theatre presents the world premiere of Joe Cruz Gonzalez' comedy about Lucha's breaking through the mariachi world.
Where: Various locations in Hillcrest; Cost: $30-$35
Hillcrest is full of amazing restaurants that create fine dishes from all over the world. The Taste of Hillcrest is your chance to sample awesome dishes from 35 participating Hillcrest restaurants. A free shuttle will be available for participants. Click here for ticket & event information
The Inflatable Run & Festival
Where: SDCCU Stadium (9449 Friars Rd.); Cost: Prices vary between adults & children
Take part in a unique, inflatable-filled obstacle course, and then enjoy free activities with the family at the Inflatable Run & Festival. Click here for ticket information
6th Annual VinDiego Wine & Food Festival
Where: NTC Liberty Station (2640 Historic Decatur Rd.); Cost: $85-$105
From 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (those who bought special passes can enter an hour early), enjoy unlimited food and wine tastings from some of San Diego’s best wineries and acclaimed chefs. Click here for ticket information
SUNDAY
32nd Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival
Where: Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook; Cost: FREE
If you love avocados, the Fallbrook Avocado Festival is the place for you. Prepare yourself for great food, live entertainment, arts & crafts and plenty of things to do for the kids. Don’t forget to get a look at the giant inflatable avocado. Click here for event information
Selena Birthday Celebration Concert
Where: House of Blues in downtown San Diego; Cost: $12.50-$25