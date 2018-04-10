Exploring San Diego: Things to do April 12 - 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The upcoming weekend in San Diego County will be full of things for you and the family to do, both indoors and outside.



From well-known festivals to events for all ages, here’s a look at some of the fun things happening around San Diego this weekend:



THURSDAY

American Mariachi



Where: Old Globe Theatre; Cost: $29 - $92



(Runs through April 29) A 1970s all-girl mariachi band? It sounds like a myth, right? The Old Globe Theatre presents the world premiere of Joe Cruz Gonzalez' comedy about Lucha's breaking through the mariachi world.



“Jesus Christ Superstar” in Concert



Where: Ocean Beach Playhouse and Arts Center (4944 Newport Ave.); Cost: $28-$38



See the OB Playhouse’s performance of the popular Broadway musical, which runs from April 12-15. Click here for ticket information.

FRIDAY

Jeffrey Kahane Plays Mozart



Where: San Diego Symphony (1245 7th Ave.); Cost: Varies by seat selection



Pianist and conductor Jeffrey Kahane returns to the San Diego Symphony for the first time since 1999. Click here for ticket information



SATURDAY

Taste of Hillcrest 2018



Where: Various locations in Hillcrest; Cost: $30-$35



Hillcrest is full of amazing restaurants that create fine dishes from all over the world. The Taste of Hillcrest is your chance to sample awesome dishes from 35 participating Hillcrest restaurants. A free shuttle will be available for participants. Click here for ticket & event information



The Inflatable Run & Festival



Where: SDCCU Stadium (9449 Friars Rd.); Cost: Prices vary between adults & children



Take part in a unique, inflatable-filled obstacle course, and then enjoy free activities with the family at the Inflatable Run & Festival. Click here for ticket information



6th Annual VinDiego Wine & Food Festival



Where: NTC Liberty Station (2640 Historic Decatur Rd.); Cost: $85-$105



From 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (those who bought special passes can enter an hour early), enjoy unlimited food and wine tastings from some of San Diego’s best wineries and acclaimed chefs. Click here for ticket information

SUNDAY

32nd Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival



Where: Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook; Cost: FREE



If you love avocados, the Fallbrook Avocado Festival is the place for you. Prepare yourself for great food, live entertainment, arts & crafts and plenty of things to do for the kids. Don’t forget to get a look at the giant inflatable avocado. Click here for event information



Selena Birthday Celebration Concert



Where: House of Blues in downtown San Diego; Cost: $12.50-$25



The Como La Flor Band is performing a tribute concert to recognize the birthday of famed Tejano singer Selena. Click here for ticket information

