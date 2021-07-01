Exploring San Diego: Things to do 4th of July Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The skies are lighting up again for the Fourth of July, and San Diego County is getting festive.

Slap on some SPF, pack a portable fan, and get outside and enjoy patriotic parades, delicious cookouts, and one of the largest firework displays on the West Coast.

We also got the scoop on Coronado's Crown City Classic, SeaWorld's Electric Ocean, and the last weekend happenings at the county fair.

Suit yourself up in red, white and blue, and take your pick on how to spend America’s big day in its finest city.

THURSDAY

SeaWorld’s Electric Ocean

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Cost: Included with admission

When the sun goes down experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way. Join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. End the night with a fireworks spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above. Activities and entertainment begin at 4pm.

FRIDAY

Permission To Come Aboard exhibition

Where: Bonita Museum and Cultural Center; Cost: Donations encouraged

The exhibition curated by veteran Joe Frangiosa, Jr. explores the history of the Navy including the Marines and the start of naval aviation from the 1760’s through the 1940’s. Visitors will enjoy noting the evolution of ship design and artifacts from each period of history. The exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm.

Thrills and Fried Food

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $10 six and up, children five and under are free.

This is your last weekend to get to the San Diego County Fair. The smalleer in scale event called "HOME*GROWN*FUN offers a taste of "fair food favorites", including shopping, food concessionaries, a Ferris wheel and carousel, and agricultural-themed exhibits. Admission, parking, and North County Transit District’s FUN Tripper tickets must be purchased online and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Compliment Conversations Art Exhibition

Where: Liberty Station

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Compliment Conversations, an Art Exhibition” by award-winning artist Dean Mitchell. The 2-month long exhibit kicks off Friday in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station with about 100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale. There will be a Virtual Opening Reception from 5-7 pm. The paintings can be viewed and purchased online as well. Please visit www.sdws.org for more information.

SATURDAY

Oceanside Fireworks Show

Where: El Corazon on Rancho Del Oro Drive; Cost: Free

Start off your Independence Day celebration a day early by bringing a beach chair and the whole family to enjoy Oceanside Fireworks Show. The city will also be celebrating its 133rd birthday. There will be musical entertainment and food available beginning at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m and is expected to draw more than 10,000 spectators.

Crown City Classic

Where: Coronado

Runners and walkers will gather to celebrate one of San Diego’s iconic 4th of July traditions and run a 12k or 5k. More than 2,000 people will hit the pavement at the 48th annual Crown City Classic. There's also a half-mile Kids Race for children age 10 and under. All racecourses start and finish at Tidelands Park with views of San Diego’s downtown skyline, golf course and Coronado Bridge.

Root for the Home Team

Where: Torero Stadium; Cost: $25 and up

The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club battles arch rivals Sacramento Republic FC. They’re also launching a new initiative, Mission Gratitude, to support active duty, veteran, and retired military members, and their families, that includes discounted tickets, a “Mission Gratitude” seating section, and a military “Hero of the Match” who will be honored prior to the national anthem at each home game.

SUNDAY

Big Bay Boom

Where: Embarcadero; Cost: Free

The Big Bay Boom is back as an in-person event for 2021, lighting up the San Diego Bay with it's fireworks show starting at 9pm. Fireworks will be discharged from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. Bring your lawnchairs, family, friends and boats to watch from these locations: Shelter Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, and the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Vista Independence Day Celebration

Where: Vista; Cost: $15 per car, $30 for RVs

Brengle Terrace Park will feature plenty of festivities inside the Moonlight Amphitheater, including live music from the DecaDames band and a fun filled barbecue complete with all of your cookout favorites. Stick around for the fireworks for a quintessential summer outing.

Julian's 4th of July Parade

Where: Julian; Cost: Free

The small town’s long-standing celebration kicks off with a flyover and a Western reenactment at 10 a.m. Cheer on the neighborhood veterans and local marching and mariachi bands as they make their way down Main Street. After the parade, you can find dancing and dining at the Deep Pit barbecue. Guest will also enjoy historic quilt show, buggy rides, musical performances, and a chance to check out vintage vehicles.

Carnitas' Snack Shack Cookout

Where: Downtown; Cost: Varies

Stake out a spot early on the embarcadero and you’ll be treated to an all day cookout at Carnitas’ Snack Shack. Two DJs will spin the beats for the dance scene from 1pm to 8:45pm. If you work up a sweat you can refuel with beers, tacos, and burgers. Stick around for the fireworks show over the bay at 9pm.

Old Poway Park

Where: 14134 Midland Road, Poway; Cost:

Head to Old Poway Park for a family-friendly event that pays homage to the holiday in “turn of the 20th century style.” The festivities will include Western reenactments, craft stations for the kids, train displays, patriotically-themed entertainment, and more at this sweet and spacious park with a small train.

