Exploring San Diego: Memorial Day Weekend Edition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Memorial Day we celebrate the beginning of summer with picnics and happy get-togethers, but it’s important to take a few minutes to remember and honor the members of our armed forces who have paid the ultimate price in service to our country.

Also this weekend, the Vista Strawberry Festival returns with tons of tasty strawberry treats, live entertainment, and ABC 10News reporter Jared Aarons emceeing one of the funniest pie eating contests.

Plus, Santee is bringing along more deliciousness with a craft beer festival and street fair.

THURSDAY

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $18 - $26

Enjoy a movie under the stars as Rooftop Cinema screens comedy, action, and classic films on the Manchester Grand Hyatt's fourth-floor terrace. The outdoor venue hosts bottomless popcorn, cocktails, games, and of course city views under the stars.

Star Wars Tribute Night

Where: The Shout House; Cost: Free if wearing Star Wars attire

The Shout House in the Gaslamp is calling all Star Wars fans to the final duel of the galaxies. The Dueling Piano show will be request-driven like a normal night, with a touch of Star Wars.

FRIDAY

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo & Memorial Festival

Where: Valley Center; Cost: $15 - $20, Free for 5 and under

(Friday & Saturday) This family-friendly rodeo will also feature food booths, crafts, carnival games, pony ride, petting zoo and more. The festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m. honoring military service members and first responders. A Memorial Wall honoring fallen service members will be at the nearby Star Valley Park.

Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

What better way to kickoff Memorial Day weekend, than with Padres Pitchers' beach towels. Celebrating Snell, Musgrove, and Darvish, the first 35,000 fans in attendance will receive one pinstripe beach towel at Friday's game.

SATURDAY

Santee Street Fair and Craft Beer Festival

Where: Riverview Parkway and Town Center; Cost: Free

Visitors will get to enjoy more than 300 food and craft vendor booths, craft beer from local breweries, local art, a kids zone, live entertainment, a beer garden, and more.

Movies in the Park

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: Free

San Diego’s Summer Movies in the Park series kicks off this holiday weekend. Food trucks, games, crafts will be the backdrop for the first showing of the summer: Encanto! Dogs on leashes are invited too. Showtime is at 6 p.m.

San Diego River Cleanup

Where: Location given after registration; Cost: Free

Come lend a hand to keep our local river clean while supporting local veterans. Bags, gloves, buckets and hand sanitizer will be provided. Recycle For Veterans and The San Diego River Foundation are spearheading this event.

SUNDAY

Vista Strawberry Festival

Where: Downtown Vista; Cost: Free

The annual Strawberry Festival returns to downtown Vista, once called the Strawberry Capital of the World. Visitors will enjoy live entertainment across multiple stages, craft beer garden, frozen t-shirt contest, carnival rides, strawberry-themed pie eating contests, 5K run and kids runs, strawberry costume contest, and more.

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2022 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. The opening show will feature local favorites the Coronado Concert Band and Side Traxx.

MONDAY

Fort Rosecrans Memorial Day

Where: Virtual

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on Cabrilla Memorial Dr. will hold its annual services virtually to commemorate the fallen service men and women with war veteran organizations, auxiliaries, and patriotic groups.

Raise a Glass to Help Veterans

Where: barleymash (Gaslamp); Cost: Varies

Barleymash is joining forces with the Honor Foundation, a nonprofit that is dedicated to assisting veterans. They’ll be serving up themed cocktails such as the Bunker Hill, Yorktown, Gettysburg, and Midway. Guest will also enjoy tasty barbecue including baby back ribs, baked beans, burgers, corn bread, coleslaw, strawberry shortcake trifle, and more.

Mt. Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony

Where: 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive S., La Jolla

Mt. Soledad's annual ceremony will be held in person and virtually to pay tribute to a specific veteran in addition to service members. This year, Marine Corps Major Megan McClung will be honored. She was the first female Marine officer to be killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Legacy Week

Where: USS Midway Museum

The USS Midway Museum will host Legacy Week with a lineup of activities from a wreath laying to a blood drive to a missing-man flyover and parachute jump. The museum will also have interactive exhibits available celebrating military heroes and heritage.

