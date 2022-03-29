Elton John adds Petco Park concert to Farewell Tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Elton John is heading back onto the road and making a stop in America's Finest city for the "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour."

The concert will take place at Petco Park on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Elton John's North American tour will begin May 30 in St. Louis, MO. He updated the tour list Tuesday to add several shows, including the San Diego concert.

The performer will also tour throughout Europe, including shows in Frankfurt, Milan, Liverpool, and Paris.

These eleven dates mark the final shows added to his North American tour.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES

East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium - Sunday, July 24

Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium - Wednesday, July 27

Toronto, ON Rogers Centre - Thursday, September 8

Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium - Tuesday, September 13

Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium - Saturday, October 8

Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome - Sunday, October 16

Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome - Monday, October 17

Vancouver, BC BC Place - Saturday, October 22

San Diego, CA Petco Park - Wednesday, November 9

Phoenix, AZ Chase Field - Friday, November 11

Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium - Thursday, November 17

Early in his career, John was known for flamboyant costumes and wild glasses. He's taken the stage wearing a duck suit, a sequined baseball uniform and a Ronald McDonald outfit. He wore the colorful clothes to help create a spectacle and offset his shyness onstage.

Tickets go on sale April 6, with presale tickets for "Rocket Club" members available April 1. More information and a complete list of tour dates can be found online here.