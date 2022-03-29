Elton John adds Petco Park concert to Farewell Tour

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Elton John is heading back onto the road and making a stop in America's Finest city for the "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour."
The concert will take place at Petco Park on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Elton John's North American tour will begin May 30 in St. Louis, MO. He updated the tour list Tuesday to add several shows, including the San Diego concert.
The performer will also tour throughout Europe, including shows in Frankfurt, Milan, Liverpool, and Paris.
These eleven dates mark the final shows added to his North American tour.
NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES
East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium - Sunday, July 24
Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium - Wednesday, July 27
Toronto, ON Rogers Centre - Thursday, September 8
Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium - Tuesday, September 13
Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium - Saturday, October 8
Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome - Sunday, October 16
Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome - Monday, October 17
Vancouver, BC BC Place - Saturday, October 22
San Diego, CA Petco Park - Wednesday, November 9
Phoenix, AZ Chase Field - Friday, November 11
Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium - Thursday, November 17
Early in his career, John was known for flamboyant costumes and wild glasses. He's taken the stage wearing a duck suit, a sequined baseball uniform and a Ronald McDonald outfit. He wore the colorful clothes to help create a spectacle and offset his shyness onstage.
Tickets go on sale April 6, with presale tickets for "Rocket Club" members available April 1. More information and a complete list of tour dates can be found online here.