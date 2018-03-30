East Village hosts block party near Petco Park this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Baseball season is here and there's a way to celebrate without buying a ticket to the Padres game.

The East Village Association is hosting its eighth annual Opening Day Block Party Friday and Saturday as the Padres host the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

The free event will take place on J Street between 6th and 10th Avenues in East Village. The block party runs from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. Friday and noon until 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fans can enjoy games, food, beer and cocktails.