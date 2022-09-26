East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend

EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa and El Cajon, featuring traditional German food, beer, and music.

La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.

Celebrations will also feature a ferris wheel and carnival games, vendors, workshops, beer gardens, and more.

Dates: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

Location: Allison Ave. and La Mesa Blvd., downtown La Mesa

Admission: FREE for all ages

La Mesa Oktoberfest

In El Cajon, the German-American Societies Oktoberfest festival features the chicken dance, polka, and music performed by "Guggenbach-Buam" from Germany. Also Ox, bratwurst, wieners, and red cabbage are featured items on the menu. The annual festival is celebrating its 50th year.

Dates: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2 & October 7 - 9

Location: 1017 S. Mollison Ave.

Admission: Adults $15 Fridays and Saturdays, $5 Sundays

Active military and under 21 are FREE