Disneyland Resort releases 2024 events schedule

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Disneyland Resort Monday released its calendar of special events planned in 2024 to help prospective visitors as they schedule and plan their trip to the park.

The calendar is highlighted by Pixar Fest, which will run from April 26 to Aug. 4 in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The fest is billed as "a celebration of friendship and beyond."

It will feature a new daytime parade at California Adventure titled "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration," while Disneyland will present "Together Forever -- A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular." New characters will also be roaming the parks, including Ember and Wade from "Elemental" and Red Panda Mei from "Turning Red."

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure will be celebrated from Jan. 23 through Feb. 18, featuring Asian-inspired food and drinks, decorations and "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession."

"Celebrate Gospel," an annual tribute to Gospel music, will be held at Disneyland on two days in February, with Marvin Sapp performing on Feb. 17 and Tasha Cobbs Leonard on Feb. 24. The event also features community choirs from across Southern California.

Anaheim Ducks Days, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the hockey team, will be held Feb. 22-23, featuring a fan zone, themed activities and appearances by current and former players.

The popular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be held March 1 through April 22, featuring food and drinks from across the state and a limited return of the "Soarin' Over California" attraction.

From April 5 through June 2, Disneyland will host "Season of the Force," featuring new adventures on the Star Tours attraction, themed food and drinks and limited-edition merchandise. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will present nightly galactic music accompanying the Disneyland fireworks.

Halloween Time at Disneyland will be held Aug. 23 through Oct. 31, while the holiday season will be celebrated beginning Nov. 15.

Visitors can make park reservations up to 180 days in advance. Details of the events and a complete schedule are available online at https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/.

