Disneyland, California Adventure to require masks indoors again

(KGTV) -- Disney is updating its indoor mask-wearing policy for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guests and employees, aligning with the CDC’s updated mask guidance.

Starting Friday, July 30, park guests ages 2 and older will be required to wear face masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Disneyland officials posted the following update on its website:

“The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort. Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.”

Disney’s updated mask policy also takes effect at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier this week, the CDC updated its indoor mask guidance as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S.