Disneyland bumps up ticket prices, cost of general parking

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - A trip to visit Mickey Mouse got a little more expensive Wednesday, with Disneyland unveiling revamped ticket prices that include increases for all but the days with the lowest demand.

The lowest single-day, one-park ticket will remain at $104 per day, the same price it has been for four years. All other ticket tiers -- based on demand -- increased by roughly 4% to nearly 9%, with the highest demand days increasing to $194, up from $179.

The cost of Magic Key annual passes also increased, along with the use of the Genie+ in-park app, for which the cost will be at least $30 and ranging upward depending on the day of the visit. The cost of parking also went up, with basic general parking increasing by $5 to $35.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disneyland representative said in a statement.

Disneyland officials noted that the park recently announced discounted $50 prices for children aged 3-9. Those tickets, which go on sale Oct. 24, are good for any day between Jan. 8, 2024, and March 10, 2024, subject to park reservation availability.

In announcing that deal, Disney officials offered some tips for saving money, suggesting that visitors:

-- plan a visit well in advance to get a better idea of ticket prices and available reservations

-- consider purchasing multi-day tickets, which can lower the per-day cost

-- be on the lookout for seasonal ticket offers

-- bring reusable water bottles and snacks to save on expenses inside the park

-- take alternate transportation to the park to avoid parking costs

-- explore on- and off-property hotels to find lower-cost accommodations

