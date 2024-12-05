Disneyland announces latest ticket deals for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The Disneyland Resort announced a limited-time ticket offer for Southern California residents available for the first part of 2025, with three-day packages starting at $199.

The discount tickets are on sale now, and they can be used between Jan. 1 and May 15, according to the resort.

The latest offers for Southern California residents are:



a three-day, one park per day ticket for $199

a three-day Park Hopper ticket for $289

a three-day, one park per day ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $295

a three-day, Park Hopper ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $385

The three-day tickets can be used on consecutive days or spread out on separate dates through May 15, subject to park reservation availability.

Disneyland officials noted that the resort is still offering its limited-time kids ticket deal, which is available for children aged 3-9 for as low as $50 per day, available between Jan. 7 and March 20.

