Disneyland announces Jan. 30 opening date for Pixar Place Hotel

Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 13:33:32-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The transformation of Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel into a Pixar-themed hotel will by completed and open for business on Jan. 30, 2024, Disney officials announced Monday.

The Pixar Place Hotel will be the "first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States," according to Disney, which also released artist renderings of the hotel's guest rooms and lobby.

"Pixar Place Hotel will evoke the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process," according to Disney. "Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork."

Disney officials noted that some Pixar-themed elements at the hotel are already in place, such as themed outdoor fire pits modeled for "hotheaded Pixar characters," along with the STOR-E retail shop.

The hotel's Great Maple restaurant will open on the ground floor in November, followed a few weeks later by the Sketch Pad Café coffee shop and the Small Bytes rooftop pool bar, according to Disney.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
