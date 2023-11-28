Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Disneyland announces 2024 discounted park ticket offer for Southern California residents

Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort guests can experience unforgettable attractions, see beloved Disney friends, shop for the latest merchandise, savor the world-famous food and drinks and cherish special magical moments at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Disneyland Resort)
Disneyland Resort
Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 14:16:49-05

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - For those in search of a post-holiday season escape, Disneyland Resort announced a 2024 discounted theme park ticket offer Tuesday for Southern California residents, with pricing as low as $75 per day.

The new offer will become available Dec. 5, with the tickets valid from Jan. 2 through June 2.

Southern California residents will be able to purchase a three-day, single-park-per-day ticket valid Mondays through Thursdays for $225, or $75 per day. For $275, the pass can be used any day of the week.

The tickets can also be upgraded to add Park Hopper privileges for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure and the Genie+ service, which bring the total cost to $385 for the weekday tickets, and $435 for the any-day tickets.

Visit https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2023/11/disneyland-resort-announces-so-cal-resident-3-day-ticket-offer-for-as-low-as-75-per-person-per-day/ for more information.

Use of the tickets is subject to the availability of park reservations on specific days. Proof of Southern California residency is required.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today