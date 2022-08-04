Disney unveils holiday plans for Disneyland, California Adventure

Watch Now
The Disneyland Resort transforms into the Merriest Place on Earth for the holiday season. At Cars Land in Disney California Adventure Park, the whimsical “Snowcar” greets guests on the road to Radiator Springs and each “Cars” character gets a holiday makeover at their Route 66 address to reflect their personality. Two attractions transform with holiday magic: Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 11:59:49-04

(KGTV) – The holidays are months away, but Disney has revealed what’s in store for fans at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure this year.

The theme parks in Anaheim will kick of the holiday season celebrations on Nov. 11, with each park reimagining attractions and having special shows and parades.

At Disneyland, both It’s A Small world and Haunted Mansion will be rethemed to fit the festive season.

The park will also have a parade called “A Christmas Fantasy,” featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as characters from “Frozen.”

Across the way, at California Adventure, visitors can check out the “World of Color, Season of Light” show and enjoy the “Disney Festival of Holidays,” which puts focus on seasonal celebrations around the world, such as Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day.

The holiday festivities at Disneyland and California Adventure will be celebrated from Nov. 11-Jan. 8.

For more information, visit https://disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/holidays-at-the-disneyland-resort.

