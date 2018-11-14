(KGTV) - Disney chefs are getting into the holiday spirit with an array of unique goodies for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guests this holiday season.



The holiday-themed food and drinks are available until Jan. 6, 2019, at select locations throughout the Disney’s Southern California resort.



Some of the holiday offerings include:



Santa Hat macaron (Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Disneyland): Macaron with mint white filling and rich chocolate ganache





Peppermint churro (Golden State Churro Cart, Disney California Adventure): Churro with crushed candy canes and chocolate and vanilla icing





Plant-etarium street tacos (Studio Catering Co.): With Brussels sprouts, salsa verde, pickled red onions and apple-pomegranate slaw





Holiday Dinner pizza (Boardwalk Pizza, Disney California Adventure): Pizza with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, bacon, vegetables and cranberry sauce





Peppermint Crunch shake (Schmoozies, Disney California Adventure): Peppermint ice cream blended with whole milk and topped with chocolate cream-filled cookie crumbles, crushed peppermint and peppermint whipped cream





CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OF DISNEY'S HOLIDAY FOOD & DRINK ITEMS