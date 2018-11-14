Disney gets into holiday spirit with festive food, drinks at Disneyland, California Adventure parks

Jermaine Ong
1:19 PM, Nov 14, 2018

The Holiday Dinner Pizza can be found for a limited time at Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta in Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure park during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. It’s just one of many specialty food items available throughout the resort during the 2018-2019 holiday season. Disneyland Resort is located in Anaheim, Calif. (Disneyland Resort)

(KGTV) - Disney chefs are getting into the holiday spirit with an array of unique goodies for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guests this holiday season.

The holiday-themed food and drinks are available until Jan. 6, 2019, at select locations throughout the Disney’s Southern California resort.

Some of the holiday offerings include:

Santa Hat macaron (Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Disneyland): Macaron with mint white filling and rich chocolate ganache

Peppermint churro (Golden State Churro Cart, Disney California Adventure): Churro with crushed candy canes and chocolate and vanilla icing

Plant-etarium street tacos (Studio Catering Co.): With Brussels sprouts, salsa verde, pickled red onions and apple-pomegranate slaw

Holiday Dinner pizza (Boardwalk Pizza, Disney California Adventure): Pizza with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, bacon, vegetables and cranberry sauce

Peppermint Crunch shake (Schmoozies, Disney California Adventure): Peppermint ice cream blended with whole milk and topped with chocolate cream-filled cookie crumbles, crushed peppermint and peppermint whipped cream

