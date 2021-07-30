Del Mar Highland's Sky Deck becoming dining mecca

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Get ready for sunset views and delicious date nights at Del Mar Highland's Sky Deck!

Shop, dine, relax, and explore Del Mar Highlands Town Center, a premier open-air shopping center located in the heart of Carmel Valley.

The $120 million Sky Deck expansion features nine restaurants, one central bar, three tap stations over two levels, and 26,700-square-feet, located at El Camino Real and Del Mar Heights Road.

“With its multiple decks, elevated views, and airy indoor-outdoor experiences, the Sky Deck sets the stage for evolving the culinary renaissance in San Diego,” said Jonathan Lopez, RDC Associate Principal and Senior Design Director.

Sky Deck’s lineup includes a central cocktail bar and dining concept known as Understory by Scott Slater; an outdoor Brewer’s Deck featuring Northern Pine, Rough Draft Brewing and Boochcraft Kombucha; and dining experiences from Ambrogio15, Urbana Mexican Gastronomy, Le Parfait Paris, J at Sky Deck, Craft House, Kiin Extraordinary Thai, Marufuku Ramen and Zizikis Street Food.

“Together, these dining concepts create a one-of-a-kind destination,” said Tim Sullivan, property manager of Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

The vision for the Sky Deck originated from a holiday trip to Barcelona by the creator Patrick Donahue. He was so impressed with the city’s La Boqueria and El Nacional that he sent staff from his construction and leasing teams to tour both. Donahue said this inspired a concept that would work at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.