Costco's Black Friday sales ad leaked for early holiday shopping

(KGTV) - Shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping at Costco. The membership retailer’s Black Friday sales were leaked by multiple media outlets this month.
10News has a preview of select deals posted on BlackFriday.com. The deals listed below are subject to change pending Costco’s official announcement. This mention is not a coupon or guarantor of price.
NOVEMBER 18
Available online and in stores:
Xbox One S 1TB Bundle, $70 off
Xbox One X Forza Bundle, $70 off
On Costco.com only:
Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, $100 off
Xbox One S 1 TB Bundle with 2 games, $70 off
NOVEMBER 22, THANKSGIVING
Available online:
Apple iPad 9.7” 32 GB model, $70 off. Sale price: $249.99
Whirlpool 4.8 Cu Ft High-Efficiency Top Load Washer with 7.4 cu ft Electric Dryer in white, up to $620 off
Vizio 40” Class 1080p LED LCD TV, $199.99
Blackstone Deluxe 12” Hybrid iCoil Spring and Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $100 off, Sale price: $399.99
Canon EOS SL2 DSLR Camera 3-Lens Bundle Sale price: $679.99
Instant Pot Nova Plus 6 quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker, $35 off
LG 22 cubic feet counter-depth four-door French door InstaView refrigerator, $1,300 off.
Dell XPS 13 4K UHD Touchscreen laptop with 16 GB memor, $500 off. Sale price: $1,499.99
Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with 4 GB memory, $80 off. Sale price: $199.99
Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor, $70 off. Sale price: $299.99
HP 14-inch 1080p Chromebook with 4 GB memory, $100 off. Sale price: $199.99
Lenovo Ideated 330 15.6” Touchscreen laptop with 12 GB memory, $100 off. Sale price: $449.99
NOVEMBER 22 - 26
In stores and online:
Bose On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $60 off. Sale price: $99.99
Fitbit Versa, $50 off
LG 32” QHD Gaming monitor, $200 off, Sale price: $399.99
TCL 50” Class 4K Ultra HD Roku LED LCD TV, $279.99
Vizio 55” Class 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV, $449.99
Keurig Brewed Green Mountain K-Cup Pods, $5 off
White gold diamond earrings .80 carat, $200 off
White gold diamond pendant .45 carat, $100 off
ProForm Premier 700 Treadmill, $300 off. Sale price: $699.99
Aquaterra Spas Adriana 21-jet 4-person spa, $1000 off. Sale price: $1,999.99
Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera 2-Lens bundle, $100 off. Sale price: $499.99