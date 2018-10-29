Costco's Black Friday sales ad leaked for early holiday shopping

(KGTV) - Shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping at Costco. The membership retailer’s Black Friday sales were leaked by multiple media outlets this month.

10News has a preview of select deals posted on BlackFriday.com. The deals listed below are subject to change pending Costco’s official announcement. This mention is not a coupon or guarantor of price.

NOVEMBER 18

Available online and in stores:

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle, $70 off

Xbox One X Forza Bundle, $70 off

On Costco.com only:

Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, $100 off

Xbox One S 1 TB Bundle with 2 games, $70 off

NOVEMBER 22, THANKSGIVING

Available online:

Apple iPad 9.7” 32 GB model, $70 off. Sale price: $249.99

Whirlpool 4.8 Cu Ft High-Efficiency Top Load Washer with 7.4 cu ft Electric Dryer in white, up to $620 off

Vizio 40” Class 1080p LED LCD TV, $199.99

Blackstone Deluxe 12” Hybrid iCoil Spring and Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $100 off, Sale price: $399.99

Canon EOS SL2 DSLR Camera 3-Lens Bundle Sale price: $679.99

Instant Pot Nova Plus 6 quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker, $35 off

LG 22 cubic feet counter-depth four-door French door InstaView refrigerator, $1,300 off.

Dell XPS 13 4K UHD Touchscreen laptop with 16 GB memor, $500 off. Sale price: $1,499.99

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with 4 GB memory, $80 off. Sale price: $199.99

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor, $70 off. Sale price: $299.99

HP 14-inch 1080p Chromebook with 4 GB memory, $100 off. Sale price: $199.99

Lenovo Ideated 330 15.6” Touchscreen laptop with 12 GB memory, $100 off. Sale price: $449.99

NOVEMBER 22 - 26

In stores and online:

Bose On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $60 off. Sale price: $99.99

Fitbit Versa, $50 off

LG 32” QHD Gaming monitor, $200 off, Sale price: $399.99

TCL 50” Class 4K Ultra HD Roku LED LCD TV, $279.99

Vizio 55” Class 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV, $449.99

Keurig Brewed Green Mountain K-Cup Pods, $5 off

White gold diamond earrings .80 carat, $200 off

White gold diamond pendant .45 carat, $100 off

ProForm Premier 700 Treadmill, $300 off. Sale price: $699.99

Aquaterra Spas Adriana 21-jet 4-person spa, $1000 off. Sale price: $1,999.99

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera 2-Lens bundle, $100 off. Sale price: $499.99