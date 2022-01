(KGTV) — From Super Bowl Champion and literacy crusader Malcom Mitchell comes an exciting new story that shows even reluctant reader that there is a book out there for everyone.

Join ABC 10News Reporter, Jared Aarons as he reads this wonderful tale of Henly, a kid who hates to read.

Henly would rather do anything else than read, so what will he do when he as to share his favorite book with the class?

