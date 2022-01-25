News Literacy Project: How a story goes from an idea to newscast

San Diego (KGTV) — This week, ABC 10News and our parent company, E.W. Scripps, are teaming up with The News Literacy Project.

The organization's mission is to help people determine the credibility of information they may see online.

To make that easier, it helps to understand how a news story comes together from idea to the final story you see on air.

Click on the video to watch ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena explain how the editorial and reporting process works.