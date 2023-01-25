News literacy a top priority in North County debate class

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week ABC 10News and our parent company EW Scripps is taking part in National News Literacy week.

In the age where you can get information with a few clicks, one teacher is making it his mission to make sure his students know how to identify what’s true and factual.

Learning how to dispel false sources and find the truth isn't what you typically learn in school, but that’s the discussion at the top of Mr. Hinchliff's debate class at Bonsall High School.

“We’ve learned a lot about verification, accountability, how to tell if the news is reliable or not," said Abby Blound, a student.

Blound is leading the discussion with her peers about the day’s biggest headlines.

“For me, I’ve learned about the news and how to stay more informed on it and how to form [the] right opinion," she said.

Her teacher has made teaching reasoning and journalistic standards a priority.

“Because this is a debate class, we’re delving into some really controversial topics," said Greg Hinchliff, teacher. “And so throughout all of this, they’re prepared to do their best in their debates, and for students, we’re debating at other schools. We want to make sure that they have the best evidence available to them."

Before his students took his class, they were getting their information online.

"Social media—like TikTok and Instagram," said Blound.

James Fitz said he relied on Google.

“Really, I would just google something. If I had a question, click the first one—that must be it," said Fitz, a student.

Fitz said since beginning the class he doesn’t do that anymore. He said what he’s learning helps him be a good citizen in a way.

“Being informed is one of the best things you can do for yourself,” said Fitz.

He thinks news literacy is important, especially in this day and age.

"I see a lot of disinformation or just blatant cherry-picking to support an opinion online and sometimes just in real life, and I think if this class was something everyone experienced in high school. There would be a lot less of that," said Fitz.