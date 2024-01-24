Watch Now
ABC 10News morning anchors surprise San Ysidro students on National Reading Day

Madison Weil
ABC 10News morning anchors visited third-grade students at Smythe Elementary for the final day of "If You Give A Child A Book Campaign"
If you give a child a book campaign gives free books to students in San Ysidro
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 20:22:43-05

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News morning anchors Jared Aarons and Melissa Mecija stopped by the library for a special reading of "Carina Felina" for third-grade students at Smythe Elementary in San Ysidro on Tuesday.

As a part of the final day of ABC 10News’ campaign, “If You Give a Child a Book," each student also got to browse through a book fair and take home five books for free.

"If You Give a Child a Book…it’s the best event in my entire life," Emmanuel, a student, said.

The event was made possible by sponsor North Island Credit Union. The company donated $5,000 and provided 600 backpacks to students.

“My son got home, and he was like, Mom, I got five books,” Luz Perez, a mother of four, said.

Each student at Smythe Elementary will receive ten books between two book fairs. The first was held on Tuesday, and the second will happen in the spring.

“He told me that while he was walking around [the fair], he told the teacher, ‘I didn’t bring money,’ and the teacher said, 'No, they’re free! Grab your five books,'” said Perez.

