Comic-Con 2024 Day 2 continues with crowded Hall H panels

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The famed Hall H will be full from open to close Friday as San Diego Comic-Con International continues, providing attendees with previews and panels of "The Boys," "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," "The Walking Dead" and "Alien: Romulus."

Fridays events include:

-- Let's Hear it for Prime Video's The Boys, Hall H, 10 a.m. Showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke joins the series' stars for a postseason finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the "head- exploding, jaw-dropping" fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises;

-- Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Hall H, 11 a.m. Return to Middle- earth with the series' showrunners and cast as they give an inside look into the second season, premiering on August 29 on Prime Video;

-- Into the Whoniverse, Hall H, 12:30 p.m. Hop aboard the TARDIS with "Doctor Who" stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), along with showrunner and writer Russell T Davies as they discuss the latest season and its game-changing finale episode. The trio will also share behind-the-scenes stories, fan surprises and a special sneak peek;

-- The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, Hall H, 1:45 p.m. The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" alongside the debut of an exclusive asset before the series returns next year on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. The first panel will immediately be followed by the cast and executive producers of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol" in Hall H at 2:45 p.m.;

-- Collider's Directors on Directing, Hall H, 4 p.m. Two of the most successful action directors working in film Friday join Collider's editor-in- chief for a conversation about their business and their craft. Antoine Fuqua ("The Equalizer" trilogy, "Training Day," "Olympus Has Fallen," and the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic) and Roland Emmerich ("Those About to Die," "Independence Day," "Anonymous," "White House Down") discuss their work, the challenges of production, and their dueling White House invasion movies; and

-- 20th Century Studios Alien: Romulus, Hall H, 5:15 p.m. Director Fede Alvarez ("Don't Breathe," "Evil Dead") and cast Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu discuss the "terrifying next installment from the iconic and beloved Alien franchise;"

-- Bob's Burgers, Indigo Room, 4 p.m. Join the Belcher family and the creative minds behind "Bob's Burgers" where creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producers Nora Smith, Holly Schlesinger and supervising director Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming season. The cast, including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy, will have the audience "howling with laughter through exclusive sneak peeks, a lively panel discussion and Q&A;" and

-- AHOY Comics, Room 28DE, 5 p.m. AHOY Comics, the independent Syracuse-based publisher known for its satires, will be getting toxic with a panel featuring author and director Lloyd Kaufman, comic creators Matt Bors, Mark Russell, Tyrone Finch, Melissa F. Olson, Juan Castro and writer/AHOY Ops guy Stuart Moore.

For those more far afield or who want a break from the crowded convention center, events continue outside as well.

The San Diego Natural History Museum will host "San Diego Comic-Con BioBlitz," from noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday, a "Dungeons and Dragons"- themed adventure where attendees of all ages can "explore the biodiversity of Balboa Park" at the Zoro Garden through this interactive event that combines science and fantasy. Zoro Garden, Balboa Park.

The IDEA Lab on the fourth floor of the San Diego Public Library's Central library branch, 330 Park Blvd., will again offer a cosplay repair station with solutions to any costume problems. Cosplayers with a missing button, broken strap or last-minute addition can use the lab's sewing machines, 3D printers, laser cutters and other materials to fix up their costumes for free. The IDEA Lab is through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday between 1 and 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Comic-Con 2024 is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees over its four-day run, generating a regional impact of more than $160 million, which includes both direct and indirect spending by visitors.

In 2022, Comic-Con welcomed more than 135,000 attendees and generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for San Diego, according to city documents.

Getting to the Convention Center can be easier said than done. Parking can be expensive and frustrating. The Metropolitan Transit System will offer a special event line of the trolley between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and 12th & Imperial Transit Center every 15 minutes, Thursday through Saturday to accommodate large crowds starting at 6:55 a.m. and ending at 10:35 p.m. at Gaslamp Quarter Station. Additionally, children 12 and younger ride free with paying adults.

Trolley lines will run increased service throughout the convention. One caveat to cosplayers: No weapons -- real or simulated -- are allowed on MTS transportation.

Convention visitors using MTS Trolleys and buses can get discounted two-, three-, four-, and five-day transit passes in the PRONTO mobile app starting at $10.

Comic-Con attendees using NCTD's COASTER service can ride for five days and pay for three with the COASTER 5-pack.

Additionally, both MTS and the North County Transit District just last week added a contactless payment option, meaning no Pronto card is necessary.

San Diego's police and fire-rescue departments have committed additional resources to ensure the safety of visitors both inside and outside of the Convention Center, officials said.

Harbor Drive between First Avenue and Park Boulevard will be temporarily closed between Wednesday and Sunday to allow for a safe pedestrian environment.

