Comic-Con 2022: San Diego restaurants, bars serve up themed specials

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Comic-Con is back in San Diego and hanging out in and around the Convention Center to take in all the that the pop culture event can offer is more than enough to make build up a Hulk-like appetite.

This year, several downtown San Diego restaurants and bars are getting into the spirit of the Con, serving up some food and drink based on some of the best in movies and TV.

barleymash

600 Fifth Ave.

https://www.barleymash.com

-- Popular Gaslamp destination barleymash is Nintendo-powering up their establishment for this year’s Comic-Con, transforming its upstairs area into a Mario-themed party and the downstairs portion into Donkey Kong’s jungle.

Additionally, barleymash will serve special cocktails inspired by “Anchorman.”

The Smoking Gun

555 Market St.

https://www.thesmokinggunsd.com

-- The Smoking Gun is going sky high into the danger zone with menu items and restaurant makeover inspired by “Top Gun.” They’ll also have an arcade set up inside!

Fans can order these items from the “Kick the Tires and Light the Fires!” menu: Great Balls of Fire (pretzel balls), Wingman (smoking wings), Top Gun Tots (loaded tater tots), the Maverick (double cheeseburger), and the Iceman Sundae (vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry on top).

The Blind Burro

639 J St.

https://www.theblindburro.com

-- This Gaslamp Quarter Mexican restaurant will have Star Wars-themed drink specials, including the Boba Fett Basil Tatooin-arita, made with tequila, other liqueurs, and mango and blueberry boba. The drink is priced at $22 and comes with a special keychain featuring the notorious bounty hunter.

The Yoda Soda mocktail (priced at $8) is made with kiwi puree, lime juice, agave, mint, and soda water.

The Deck at Moonshine Flats

344 7th Ave.

https://www.moonshineflats.com

-- Things will be a bit strange at this popular downtown spot, as Moonshine Flats is offering up two Stranger Things-inspired cocktails: the Lego Her Eggo (a Jim Beam Whiskey Sour with a Mini Eggo Waffle) and the Demogorgon (Uncle Ed's Dragon Berry Vodka, cranberry juice, Triple Sec, and lime). Both drinks are priced at $11.

Cerveza Jack’s Gaslamp

322 Fifth Ave.

https://www.cervezajacks.com

-- This downtown spot is also creating Stranger Thing-inspired cocktails: the Mouthbreather Margarita (Blanco Tequila, honey simple syrup, and lime juice) for $13 and The Upside Down (Tito's Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, blackberries, fresh sage leaves, and Upside Down Sparkles) for $14.

Café 21

802 Fifth Ave.

https://www.cafe-21.com

-- This downtown destination known for their brunch offerings will have two special drinks fit to quench a superhero’s thirst: The Galaxy and Super Power teas.

The Super Power iced tea consists of Calendula, Chamomile, Chrysould and Vanilla Syrup; the Galaxy iced tea has Butterfly Pea Flowers and Lavender Syrup.