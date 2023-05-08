City Tacos to open 'OB Playground' in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Award-winning local eatery City Tacos is opening a seventh San Diego County location, with its new “OB Playground” coming to Ocean Beach this summer.

City Tacos’ 10,000 square-foot OB Playground will be located at 4896 Voltaire Street, and in addition to the restaurant, there will also be a coffee shop and a flower shop.

The OB Playground courtyard will include a gated dog park, giant-sized games, picnic tables, lounge and bar seating, and space for live musical performances.

OB Playground’s fencing will feature murals created by local artists.

In a press release, City Tacos founder Gerry Torres said, “It has been a dream of mine for quite some time to create an all-ages community hub like this for one of the vibrant areas of our city – a place where people can play, enjoy, and relax. I love the OB community and I can’t wait to hang out and eat tacos with everyone. Extending my footprint into OB really is a testament to the great people of San Diego. Their passion for City Tacos means more City Tacos.”

The City Tacos OB Playground is expected to open in July.

You can find City Tacos locations in the East Village, Encinitas, La Mesa, Pacific Beach, and Sorrento Valley.

There is also a City Tacos location just outside of the University of Southern California campus.