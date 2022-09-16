Chula Vista's Third Avenue set for Amps & Ales event

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diego’s craft brewing industry is booming and it’s not only generating a lot of interest it’s also bringing in revenue to the local community.

Recent research shows San Diego’s brewing Industry generates at least $851 million in revenue each year and employs more than 4,000 workers.

Brandon Hernandez, founder of Beer News, said, “It blew up in the 2010s, and before we knew it, we had 100 operating breweries in San Diego. And now we're at just over 200 venues all over San Diego County.”

San Diegans can catch a glimpse of that evolution in the Chula Vista, with breweries popping up left and right. The first brewery to set up shop on the famed Third Avenue is the Chula Vista Brewery.

Tim Parker, who owns Chula Vista Brewery, said, “In the beginning, there were no streetlights, no cars out. We had to create an environment for people to come to. And it just exploded from there.”

Chula Vista Brewery is one of many businesses that will be participating in the city’s Amps & Ales event, which is sponsored by Grasshopper.

The event, which will feature 35 local and international breweries, will provide people with a sample of the brewing industry, which Parker said is more than an industry, it’s a culture that tailors to its community.

“You're making it for everyone to enjoy, but you are dedicating it to the community who comes in and supports you,” Parker told ABC 10News.

It’s something experts said we’ll see more of when it comes to the future of craft beer in San Diego.

Hernandez added, “Craft brews are more about the flavor and quality. They'll spend more money on ingredients, they won't make much money back, but it goes back to the art and wanting to put the best product out there possible.”

Amps & Ales takes place Sept. 17 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Third Avenue in Chula Vista.

Click here for more information, including how to purchase tickets.