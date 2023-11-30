Chula Vista's Starlight Parade returns this Sunday after 3-year hiatus

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Following a 3-year hiatus, the City of Chula Vista is welcoming back visitors for its annual Christmas parade this Sunday.

Since 1964, the city's Starlight Parade and Festival has been a highly anticipated event, drawing tens of thousands of visitors every year with its festive attractions and music.

The parade will be held in the center of the city's historic site, Downtown Third Avenue between E and H streets, starting from 6 p.m. It will feature various festive floats, marching band and dance teams.

Due to the interest, the city says that the parade is expected to run longer compared to its previous years. Prior to the parade, visitors can shop for holiday gifts at the Holiday Market starting from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

A tree lighting ceremony for a 25-foot Christmas tree is also scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on the northeast corner of Memorial Park.

City of Chula Vista The City of Chula Vista's program schedule for its 2023 Starlight Parade.