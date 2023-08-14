Chula Vista's Starlight Parade and Festival to return in December after 3-year hiatus

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The Starlight Parade and Festival, a longtime holiday season tradition in Chula Vista, will return this December after a three-year absence, it was announced Monday.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said in a press release, “The City of Chula Vista is proud to announce the magical return of the Starlight Parade and Festival. After a three-year hiatus, we are preparing to bring the parade and festival that will be bigger and brighter than ever before.

The popular holiday event is set for Dec. 3 and will take place on the city’s famed Third Avenue, between H and E streets.

Visitors can expect an all-out holiday extravaganza featuring festive lights, parade floats, marching bands, dance teams and classic cars.

Prior to the parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m., visitors can enjoy the Holiday Market, which will include free photos with Santa and a ride on the “Chula Vista Express.”

Downtown Chula Vista Association District Manager Dominic Li Mandri said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with the City of Chula Vista to welcome back the Starlight Parade. The Parade serves as an incredible way to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season. After halting operations during the pandemic, we’re ready to bring back more of the fun, festive events that Downtown Chula Vista is known for. I can’t wait to see everyone rejoin the festivities and enjoy the magic of the holidays!”

For more information on this year's Starlight Parade and Festival, visit https://www.starlightparade.com.