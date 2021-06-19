Celebrating 13 years, Taste of Little Italy is back

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Calling all foodies for Little Italy’s 13th Annual Taste of Little Italy.

Food lovers can walk along Little Italy’s picturesque sidewalks enjoying live music on the street corners and tasting bites from more than 30 of the neighborhood’s most popular restaurants.

This year, the event will be held over two days, with two time slots, allowing plenty of room for attendees and minimizing congestion.

The Taste of Little Italy runs from June 22-23 and tickets start at $55. A Taste Passport is provided to ticket-holders as a guide, listing all participating restaurants, menu offerings and COVID-19 procedures.

Among the participating restaurants are Bencotto, Not Not Tacos, Puerto La Boca, The Crack Shack, Mikkeller Brewing, Samburgers Civico 1845, Filippi’s and Frost Me Café & Bakery.

Guests will then make their way to each restaurant stop, taking away their “tastes” to enjoy at their leisure.

A portion of every ticket sold goes directly back to the restaurants to provide some financial relief from the hardships they have suffered due to COVID-19.

To see a full list of participating restaurants and to purchase tickets can be found online here.

